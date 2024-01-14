'Break It Down!': Pro-Palestinian Protesters Forced to Evacuate After Damaging Fence Outside the White House
Several pro-Palestine protesters marched in front of the White House, where they reportedly chanted "f--- Joe Biden" and damaged a security fence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Post, non-essential personnel were evacuated from the area as the aggressive demonstration began to ramp up. No arrests were made.
Video from the protest shows the crowd shaking the fence so aggressively that a section of it became partially dislodged. At the same time, a group of Secret Service police began to push back to keep the ralliers from entering the White House grounds.
Some protesters also reportedly threw water bottles and the sticks broken off their Palestinian flags at the officers, while others attempted to climb the security fence.
Protesters could be heard in the video yelling, "Break it down! You support the murder of children!" They were also seen holding up signs that read, "Genocide Joe has got to go," and "Joe Biden, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."
A Secret Service spokesperson told The Post that the anti-scale fencing sustained some “temporary damage,” but the actual White House fence and adjacent buildings were left untouched.
“The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams,” said Lt. Paul Mayhair. “As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed.”
Protesters at the rally heavily focused on the growing death toll in Gaza that has ballooned in the 100 days since Israel's initial retaliation for Hamas’ October 7 attack on its people, where over 250 civilians were kidnapped and brought to the Gaza Strip.
According to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory, over 23,800 people in Gaza — primarily women and children — have been killed during Israel’s counterattack bombing campaign.
There was a temporary ceasefire deal made where several of the hostages were turned over to the Israeli government, but it was short-lived, and an estimated 132 hostages are still being held in Gaza.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Bernie Sanders called on Congress to cut off funding to Israel.
The 82-year-old senator released a statement which read, "The issue we face with Israel-Gaza is not complicated. While we recognize that Hamas' barbaric terrorist attack began this war, we must also recognize that Israel's military response has been grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law."
"Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding," he continued. "The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza."