'Break It Down!': Pro-Palestinian Protesters Forced to Evacuate After Damaging Fence Outside the White House

According to the New York Post, non-essential personnel were evacuated from the area as the aggressive demonstration began to ramp up. No arrests were made.

Video from the protest shows the crowd shaking the fence so aggressively that a section of it became partially dislodged. At the same time, a group of Secret Service police began to push back to keep the ralliers from entering the White House grounds.

Some protesters also reportedly threw water bottles and the sticks broken off their Palestinian flags at the officers, while others attempted to climb the security fence.