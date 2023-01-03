"My parents regularly say, and I believe they've said on their podcast as well, that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville," she revealed last month, adding they "are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children."

Lindsie said she was going to spend time with her family after the holidays.

"Of course, I'm spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]. So I don't have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January," she told People.

Todd and Julie are checking into their separate prisons on January 17.