Bachelor Biden: President Faces Backlash for Remarks About 'Lovely Women' Sending Him 'Salacious' Pics in '70s

Many social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to sound off about his comments.

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden was an open book during a candid one-on-one interview he gave this week, speaking about a number of wide-ranging topics including his personal life, upbringing, and whether or not he planned to debate embattled GOP rival Donald Trump.

Some of his remarks were met with backlash, RadarOnline.com has learned, specifically the comments about his time as senator when Biden was placed on an eligible bachelors list.

He spoke about receiving racy photos from women during the 1970s following the death of his first Neilia, a devastating loss that took him years to cope with.

"A lot of lovely women ... would send very salacious pictures and I just give them to the Secret Service. And I thought somebody would think I was ... ," he told Howard Stern before trailing off.

Many social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to sound off about his comments, noting that senators do not have secret service protection but often do travel with security.

During the interview, Biden spoke in depth about his career, law school, his stutter growing up and more, revealing that he is "happy" to debate former president Trump, although he is not sure when.

"CRINGE: Joe Biden tells Howard Stern about women sending 'very salacious pictures' to him in the 1970s," conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote.

"Surprised he didn’t say these women sent the pictures to him on his cell phone…in the 70s," another commented. "Because I'm the best looking senator, and so special… women would come outta the woodwork and send pictures to me and the secret service had to stop them… lol…. This guy," a third chimed in.

"CRINGE: Joe Biden tells Howard Stern about women sending 'very salacious pictures' to him in the 1970s," conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote.

Biden also spoke about his grief after his first wife, Neilia, and daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash that sons Beau and Hunter survived. Beau later died of a glioblastoma brain tumor in 2015.

When Stern asked if Biden was suicidal after the loss of his first wife and daughter, he clarified that it was a dark chapter in his life.

"You don't have to be nuts to commit suicide," Biden explained. "If you've been at the top of a mountain you think it's never going to be there again. And just a brief moment, I thought maybe I just go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump. But I had two kids [Beau and Hunter]."

Biden also spoke about his grief after his first wife, Neilia, and daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash.

The commander-in-chief now also shares daughter Ashley with his second wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

While speaking about his love life, "I just gave up," Biden admitted, revealing a matchmaking opportunity turned it around. "I got a call from my brother. So, I have a girl here at Delaware; Jill is nine years younger than I am. He said you'll love her. She doesn't like politics."

Jill and Biden married in 1977.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Trump fired back at Biden about his debate claims.

During the interview, Biden spoke in depth about his career, law school, his stutter growing up and more, revealing that he is "happy" to debate former president Trump, although he is not sure when.

Trump replied in a Truth Social post on Friday, "Everyone knows he doesn't really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters."

