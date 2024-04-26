Kaitlan Collins Laughs at Donald Trump Lawyer in Heated Debate Over Immunity for Killing People

Schar was a guest on CNN's The Source on Thursday. He got into a heated back-and-forth match with Collins when she laughed at the absurd "brazen argument."

The host told Scharf, "I have to ask you about something else, because when one of the justices asked today, if the President ordered a military coup, if that would be considered an official act? Your team, John Sauer, argued, quote, 'It would depend on the circumstances, whether it was an official act.' What are the circumstances where ordering a military coup is an official act of the presidency?"

The Trump lawyer argued that with "official acts," you "don't look to intent" and "you don't look to purpose."

"You look to their underlying character," he explained. "So, if that were — if that sort of situation were to unfold, using the official powers of the president, you could see there being an aspect of officialness to that."