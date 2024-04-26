Your tip
Kaitlan Collins Laughs at Donald Trump Lawyer in Heated Debate Over Immunity for Killing People

Apr. 26 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins couldn't believe former President Donald Trump's attorney Will Scharf when he claimed his client had presidential immunity extending to killing people and committing military coups, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Donald Trump claims he had presidential immunity during January 6.

John Sauer, the Trump attorney who argued at an appeals court hearing that a president could order Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival, argued that a president should have immunity from the law to give such an order before the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 25.

At the hearing, Sauer tripled down by arguing ordering the assassination of rivals “could well be” covered by constitutional presidential power, as could ordering a military coup.

Kaitlan Collins once hosted a town hall with Trump on CNN.

Schar was a guest on CNN's The Source on Thursday. He got into a heated back-and-forth match with Collins when she laughed at the absurd "brazen argument."

The host told Scharf, "I have to ask you about something else, because when one of the justices asked today, if the President ordered a military coup, if that would be considered an official act? Your team, John Sauer, argued, quote, 'It would depend on the circumstances, whether it was an official act.' What are the circumstances where ordering a military coup is an official act of the presidency?"

The Trump lawyer argued that with "official acts," you "don't look to intent" and "you don't look to purpose."

"You look to their underlying character," he explained. "So, if that were — if that sort of situation were to unfold, using the official powers of the president, you could see there being an aspect of officialness to that."

Kaitlan Collins
Collins laughed at Trump's lawyer.

Collins told Scharf, "OK. But that’s the argument people make, and also, we never had a moment where a sitting President tried to overturn a legitimate election until now."

The attorney disagreed with the "characterization" of what happened at the January 6 Capitol riots.

"All of this parade of hypotheticals that some of the justices today, that our opponents have put forward, whether it’s the coups, whether it’s SEAL Team Six assassinating political rivals, it’s worth noting that the structural checks in place, in our Constitution, not including criminal prosecution of former presidents, have served to safeguard us from exactly those sorts of scenarios, throughout American history," he argued. "This idea of political prosecutions, crippling presidents, that’s what we’re seeing play out in America today.

The host threw the lawyer's own words back at him, saying she "would disagree with that characterization."

