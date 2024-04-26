SPOTTED: Wynonna Judd's Jailbird Daughter Flips Off Photogs, Sticks Out Tongue After Pleading for Release
Country star Wynonna Judd's troubled daughter pleaded with a judge to be released from jail on Thursday, later flipping off photographers while leaving the courthouse with other jumpsuit-clad inmates.
Grace Kelley, 27, was charged with indecent exposure, obstructing government operations, and soliciting for prostitution following her arrest in Millbrook, Alabama, on April 5.
The prostitution charge has since been dropped, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelley was accused of flashing her breasts on a busy Alabama highway while holding a "Ride for a Ride" sign. Cops were called twice about her public behavior and hit her with the obstruction charge after she stopped cooperating with authorities.
"I'm trying to start over. I'm trying to get home, you know, for my family," she told Judge Bradley Ekdahl alongside her court-appointed attorney while requesting to be freed from police custody.
"I will not treat you differently than anybody else," Ekdahl informed Kelley on Thursday.
Kelley's charge of indecent exposure was reduced to lewd conduct, for which she was fined $200 with 90 days jail suspended. She also owned up to obstructing government officials and was fined $500 and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 30 suspended.
Her fines and fees total $1,122, Daily Mail revealed, and she is being held on a $3,000 cash bond.
The judge said she had 39 days of jail time left when the days served were considered. There was no sign of Judd at the courthouse, according to reports.
Photos captured of Kelley, whom the chart-topping performer shares with first husband Arch Kelley III, showed her holding up both of her middle fingers and sticking out her tongue while being driven back to jail. In the car were other inmates who had court dates with the judge to have their cases heard.
"She has no means to pay the fine or bond. If she did, she might stand a chance of being freed if the moneys were paid and I made an application to the judge," Kelley's attorney said. "Judges can consider that. But that's not happening today."
Kelley has served five prison terms for various drug citations but said she is determined to be a better example for her daughter.
"I was wearing a bra, ok? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt," Kelley told the New York Post.
"I just flattened an eight-year sentence, so I'm trying to get back on my feet, but I have no help from family. I have no help from anybody … And I'm trying to do it the right way. I'm trying not to sell drugs. I'm trying not to sell myself. But when you don't have anybody, what do you do?"
Jail records viewed by RadarOnline.com on Friday confirm she is still in custody.