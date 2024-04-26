SPOTTED: Wynonna Judd's Jailbird Daughter Flips Off Photogs, Sticks Out Tongue After Pleading for Release

Country star Wynonna Judd's troubled daughter pleaded with a judge to be released from jail on Thursday, later flipping off photographers while leaving the courthouse with other jumpsuit-clad inmates.

Grace Kelley, 27, was charged with indecent exposure, obstructing government operations, and soliciting for prostitution following her arrest in Millbrook, Alabama, on April 5.

The prostitution charge has since been dropped, RadarOnline.com has learned.