'I Just Want Peace': Karrueche Tran Doesn't 'Want Any Part' of Chris Brown and Quavo's Feud After Release of Diss Tracks
Karrueche Tran side-stepped answering questions on Chris Brown and Quavo's fiery feud after both artists seemingly released diss tracks aimed at each other.
While at LAX on Thursday, April 25, Karrueche was confronted by a pap who asked her how she felt about being "dragged" into a music feud by ex-boyfriend and her rumored former flame.
"It is what it is. I'm living my life, working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that's all that matters," she replied. "Whatever else is going on, I ain't got nothing to do with it."
She playfully added that all she wants at the moment is a "peaceful life."
At first she claimed not to have heard the new diss tracks, but when pressed on whether she was "curious" about hearing them and the pap offered to pull up the songs then and there, she finally admitted she'd already listened.
However, she hesitated to give any sort of firm opinion on the songs.
"I just don't want any part of this," she explained. "I just want peace and happiness and I wanna work and thrive."
This comes shortly after the "Under the Influence" artist released his song Freak, which appeared to drag the Migos rapper.
"Okay, now f------ my old b------ ain't gon' make us equal," Chris rapped in one verse. "Freak b----, she like Casamigos, not the Migos /I don't f--- with bougie b------, man, that s--- is all hype."
The following day, Quavo appeared to clap back with his own track titled Tender.
"Solitaire stones, carats bugs / You did the b---- wrong and now the b---- gone. She posted with a thug / Call the b---- phone. She won't come home, don't beat her up," he said, seemingly hinting at Karrueche's restraining order against Chris and her allegations that he'd asked her to return a ring he'd given her during their relationship.
The model was linked to Chris from 2011 to 2015. Two years after their split, she sparked dating rumors with Quavo, but denied they were ever in a romantic relationship.
"No, we're cool friends, we hung out, but it was nothing serious," she said at the time. "For some reason, everybody's so obsessed, the frickin' media is obsessed with anytime I'm next to a guy, so it's been several dudes that they've — if I'm seen or [there's] a rumor, it's like, 'Oh my god she's dating this guy' or whatever."
TMZ spoke with Karrueche about the diss tracks.