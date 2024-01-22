Chris Brown Goes Off About Quavo After Being Forced to Sit With Migos Member at Fashion Show Years After Fight

Chris Brown and Quavo were seated next to each other during a recent show during Paris Fashion Week — and Brown was none too pleased with the seating arrangements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brown took to social media to unleash his feelings. He commented on a post of a photo of him next to Quavo writing, “Can’t pick who u sit by. F--- all that growth s---. N---- not finna tumble my bag for little n-----.”