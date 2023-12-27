Home > Exclusives > Chris Brown Exclusive SEE THE SHOCKING PHOTOS: Chris Brown's Ex-Housekeeper Shows Off Injuries From Vicious Dog Attack in $71 Million Court Battle Source: MEGA; @INSTAGRAM/CHRIS BROWN Brown denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit. By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 27 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Chris Brown’s ex-housekeeper who demanded $71 million in damages over an alleged dog attack at the singer’s California home revealed her serious injuries. RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking photos the housekeeper, who brought her lawsuit using the pseudonym Jane Doe, submitted into evidence. WARNING: The injury photos are posted below and are graphic.

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Doe brought her complaint in July 2021. She claimed to have been working at Brown’s house on December 12, 2020, when the incident went down. Doe said she was taking out the trash when a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades attacked her. She claimed the animal ripped parts of her face, arms, and legs off. The housekeeper said Brown came outside and instructed his team to remove the dog from the property.

Source: MEGA

“That group took the dog and dumped him in a pound in Humboldt County where he was euthanized a few days later. The dog’s chip connected the dog’s ownership to the defendant Chris Brown,” Doe’s lawyer wrote in court documents. Doe said she feared for her life and has had to deal with the physical injuries and emotional distress ever since.

The entertainer demanded the lawsuit be thrown out. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Brown accused Doe of having caused her injuries by allegedly mistreating the dog. Brown said Doe “voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”

Source: RadarOnline.com One of the injuries.

His lawyer wrote, “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.” Recently, Brown refused to sit for a deposition in Doe’s lawsuit. He claimed a default had been improperly entered against him in the case and Doe had refused to agree to vacate it.

Brown said he would sit for a deposition once the default was vacated. In her new motion, Doe said she would not agree to Brown’s request. She said he had been properly served with the lawsuit but failed to file his response by the deadline.

Source: RadarOnline.com Doe's face after the attack.

As part of her motion, Doe submitted photos showing the “devastating injuries she suffered as a result of the defendant’s negligent care and control of the vicious dog on his property that he let roam free, and this was the consequence.” Several of the images submitted are too graphic to post.

On top of Doe’s lawsuit, Brown was sued by Doe’s sister Patricia who wants damages for the emotional distress she suffered from watching her sister being attacked.