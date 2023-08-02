Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Chris Brown
Exclusive

Sister Housekeepers Suing Chris Brown for Alleged Vicious Dog Attack Turn on Each Other in Court

chrisbrown pp
Source: mega;@chrisbrown/instagram
By:

Aug. 2 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The two sister housekeepers suing Chris Brown over an alleged dog attack that went down at his Los Angeles mansion are now fighting each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, the singer was hit with two lawsuits by Patricia and Maria Avila over an incident that went down on December 12, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown solo
Source: mega

Maria claimed that a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades allegedly attacked her while taking out the trash.

Maria claimed Hades “savagely” ripped parts of her face and arms off. She said that she was covered in blood following the attack.

Article continues below advertisement
chrisbrown dogs ig
Source: @chrisbrown/instagram

In her suit, Maria claimed to have heard Chris instruct his employees to remove all the dogs from his property before cops arrived. She demanded $71 million in damages for her injuries and mental distress.

Chris denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Maria had provoked the animal and caused her own injuries.

“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia filed her own lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress from watching her sister being attacked. She said she has been unable to work since and has undergone continuous therapy.

In her suit, she claimed to have been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression and insomnia. “The dog attack was horridly vicious as the dog mauled Maria Avila’s face and arm almost killing her,” she said.

Chris recently scored a small victory when the judge presiding over Patricia’s case ordered her to sit for a mental exam.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
chris brown solo
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Now, things have taken a turn. Patricia filed a new motion accusing her sister Maria of refusing to turn over business records.

Her lawyer claimed to have reached out to Maria’s lawyer in early 2023. He said he offered to work together since their separate lawsuits had similar claims and witnesses.

Patricia’s lawyer said Maria’s counsel ignored him. In May 2023, he said he informed Maria’s lawyer that he would be firing off a subpoena if she didn’t agree to produce documents.

Patricia’s lawyer said he instructed his client to warn her sister Maria so that she was not surprised.

“[Patricia’s] counsel instructed his client, Patricia Avila, to warn her sister Maria Avila so that she is not surprised by being served with subpoenas,” the motion read.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown solo
Source: mega

Patricia said her sister’s lawyer ignored the subpoena and has refused to comply. Her lawyer told Patricia’s lawyer that her client would “not be cooperating and would not be appearing for her deposition.”

The lawyer claimed she did not want to put Maria through the trauma of a deposition and relive the “nightmare.”

Patricia’s lawyer claimed that the sisters had a great relationship and questioned the attorney’s “bizarre” behavior.

Since then, he said Maria has failed to produce any dates for a deposition. Patricia has demanded $2,250 in sanctions against her sister’s lawyer.

A judge has yet to rule.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.