Sister Housekeepers Suing Chris Brown for Alleged Vicious Dog Attack Turn on Each Other in Court

As we previously reported, the singer was hit with two lawsuits by Patricia and Maria Avila over an incident that went down on December 12, 2020.

The two sister housekeepers suing Chris Brown over an alleged dog attack that went down at his Los Angeles mansion are now fighting each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Maria claimed Hades “savagely” ripped parts of her face and arms off. She said that she was covered in blood following the attack.

In her suit, Maria claimed to have heard Chris instruct his employees to remove all the dogs from his property before cops arrived. She demanded $71 million in damages for her injuries and mental distress.

Chris denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Maria had provoked the animal and caused her own injuries.

“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.