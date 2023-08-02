Sister Housekeepers Suing Chris Brown for Alleged Vicious Dog Attack Turn on Each Other in Court
The two sister housekeepers suing Chris Brown over an alleged dog attack that went down at his Los Angeles mansion are now fighting each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, the singer was hit with two lawsuits by Patricia and Maria Avila over an incident that went down on December 12, 2020.
Maria claimed that a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades allegedly attacked her while taking out the trash.
Maria claimed Hades “savagely” ripped parts of her face and arms off. She said that she was covered in blood following the attack.
In her suit, Maria claimed to have heard Chris instruct his employees to remove all the dogs from his property before cops arrived. She demanded $71 million in damages for her injuries and mental distress.
Chris denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Maria had provoked the animal and caused her own injuries.
“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.
Patricia filed her own lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress from watching her sister being attacked. She said she has been unable to work since and has undergone continuous therapy.
In her suit, she claimed to have been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression and insomnia. “The dog attack was horridly vicious as the dog mauled Maria Avila’s face and arm almost killing her,” she said.
Chris recently scored a small victory when the judge presiding over Patricia’s case ordered her to sit for a mental exam.
Now, things have taken a turn. Patricia filed a new motion accusing her sister Maria of refusing to turn over business records.
Her lawyer claimed to have reached out to Maria’s lawyer in early 2023. He said he offered to work together since their separate lawsuits had similar claims and witnesses.
Patricia’s lawyer said Maria’s counsel ignored him. In May 2023, he said he informed Maria’s lawyer that he would be firing off a subpoena if she didn’t agree to produce documents.
Patricia’s lawyer said he instructed his client to warn her sister Maria so that she was not surprised.
“[Patricia’s] counsel instructed his client, Patricia Avila, to warn her sister Maria Avila so that she is not surprised by being served with subpoenas,” the motion read.
Patricia said her sister’s lawyer ignored the subpoena and has refused to comply. Her lawyer told Patricia’s lawyer that her client would “not be cooperating and would not be appearing for her deposition.”
The lawyer claimed she did not want to put Maria through the trauma of a deposition and relive the “nightmare.”
Patricia’s lawyer claimed that the sisters had a great relationship and questioned the attorney’s “bizarre” behavior.
Since then, he said Maria has failed to produce any dates for a deposition. Patricia has demanded $2,250 in sanctions against her sister’s lawyer.
A judge has yet to rule.