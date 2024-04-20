'I'll Put a Migo on a Ventilator': Chris Brown Reignites Quavo Beef With New Diss Track

Chris Brown has taken his longstanding feud with Migos rapper Quavo to the next level by releasing a savage new diss track, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"You the weakest link out of your clique," Brown raps on "Weakest Link," going on to bring up Quavo's former Migos groupmate and nephew Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022.

"R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect," Brown says on the new song. "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead."