'I'll Put a Migo on a Ventilator': Chris Brown Reignites Quavo Beef With New Diss Track

chris brown goes off quavo migos paris fashion show seated next years after fight karrechue tran
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 20 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Chris Brown has taken his longstanding feud with Migos rapper Quavo to the next level by releasing a savage new diss track, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"You the weakest link out of your clique," Brown raps on "Weakest Link," going on to bring up Quavo's former Migos groupmate and nephew Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022.

"R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect," Brown says on the new song. "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead."

Brown and Quavo have been at odds ever since Brown's ex Karrueche Tran broke up with him and began dating Quavo in 2017, which Brown also referenced in the diss track.

"You f----- my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f---, lil' n---- / 'Cause I f----- your ex when you were with her," Brown raps. "They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s---."

Although he doesn't give a name, fans have deduced that Brown was most likely talking about Quavo's ex Saweetie.

chris brown goes off quavo migos paris fashion show seated next years after fight karrechue tran
Source: MEGA

Quavo called out Brown's history of domestic abuse and violence against women in his own recent track "Tender," and Brown hit back on "The Weakest Link."

"You did the b---- wrong and now the b---- gone, she posted with a thug," Quavo rapped. "Call the b---- phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up / It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug."

"Stop talkin' 'bout beatin' girls, you was beatin' b------ on the elevator / We seen the tapes, that's devastatin,'" Brown responds, referencing the security camera footage of Quavo and Saweetie fighting in an elevator in 2021. "You doin' bad, you a b---- and your music trash."

chris brown ex housekeeper bombshell allegations dog attack million lawsuit maria avila
Source: MEGA

Brown is facing several lawsuits at the moment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brown reignited the beef with Quavo in January after they were seated next to each other at a show during Paris Fashion Week.

Brown went off about Quavo on social media, writing, "Can’t pick who u sit by. F--- all that growth s---. N---- not finna tumble my bag for little n-----."

He expresses similar sentiments on the new track: "Fashion week, they sat me next to your lame a--, I was truly mad / All I kept thinkin' 'bout was breakin' your face, but I gave you a pass / You lucky I ain't wanna f--- the money up, boy, I would've broke you in half."

