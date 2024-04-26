'You Win': Monica Lewinsky Shares 'Iconic' Meme Poking Fun at Bill Clinton Affair While Taking on Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend
Monica Lewinsky set the internet ablaze while offering her take on the Taylor Swift "asylum" trend, a nod to one of the singer's new tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans have paid homage to the single Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? by posting her lyrics about overcoming hardships and, in Swift's case, growing up in the spotlight.
Lewinsky, for her part, cryptically referenced her highly-publicized scandal by sharing a photo of the White House captioned with Swift's lyrics this week.
"You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," it read.
Lewinsky was in her early 20s and working as a White House intern when she had a sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton who was married to wife Hillary, prompting impeachment proceedings against him in 1998.
She went on to face relentless backlash and was vilified for her involvement with the former commander-in-chief, later turning her shame into fighting for a cause as an anti-bullying activist after stepping away from the public eye.
Her "In Real Life" campaign, a social experiment that shows what happens when online bullying is taken offline, was nominated for an Emmy in 2017. She shared an informative #ClickWithCompassion PSA in 2019 while addressing her past experience.
"I eventually kind of came to this point where I realized that I couldn't run away from what happened to me," Lewinsky said. "I had to integrate it ... I think that no matter what your humiliations are or setbacks, you have to find a way to have a different ending to your story."
Over the years, Lewinsky has reclaimed her narrative. She went on to produce the FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story.
"You go to bed one night a private person, and the next day you're a public human being and the whole world hates you," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, revealing she feared for the worst. "And you might go to jail. And you're going to bankrupt your family."
"And just because I wasn't on the news every night for 20 years in the same way that I was in 1998 doesn't mean that this story ended. Ten years on, I still could not get a job. I couldn't support myself."
Lewinsky, more recently, starred in a Reformation campaign striving to get women to "use their voice" at the polls.