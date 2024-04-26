'You Win': Monica Lewinsky Shares 'Iconic' Meme Poking Fun at Bill Clinton Affair While Taking on Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend

She went on to face relentless backlash and was vilified for her involvement with the former commander-in-chief, later turning her shame into fighting for a cause as an anti-bullying activist after stepping away from the public eye.

Her "In Real Life" campaign, a social experiment that shows what happens when online bullying is taken offline, was nominated for an Emmy in 2017. She shared an informative #ClickWithCompassion PSA in 2019 while addressing her past experience.

"I eventually kind of came to this point where I realized that I couldn't run away from what happened to me," Lewinsky said. "I had to integrate it ... I think that no matter what your humiliations are or setbacks, you have to find a way to have a different ending to your story."