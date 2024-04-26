'Welcome to SF': Rep. Adam Schiff Loses Luggage to Thieves, Attends Fancy Event in Hiking Vest

Congressman Adam Schiff had to attend a campaign event in a hiking vest after his luggage was stolen in San Francisco this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The U.S. Representative for California visited the city to make appearances as he vies for the Senate seat left vacant by the late Dianne Feinstein.

His agenda included a dinner with bigwig supporters Thursday evening at Ristorante Rocca in Burlingame.