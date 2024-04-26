Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > California

'Welcome to SF': Rep. Adam Schiff Loses Luggage to Thieves, Attends Fancy Event in Hiking Vest

adam schiff
Source: X/@AdamSchiff/MEGA

Congressman Adam Schiff was forced to attend an upscale event in a hiking vest after his luggage was stolen in San Francisco this week.

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Congressman Adam Schiff had to attend a campaign event in a hiking vest after his luggage was stolen in San Francisco this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The U.S. Representative for California visited the city to make appearances as he vies for the Senate seat left vacant by the late Dianne Feinstein.

His agenda included a dinner with bigwig supporters Thursday evening at Ristorante Rocca in Burlingame.

Article continues below advertisement
adam schiff
Source: MEGA

Schiff was in San Francisco for campaign events as he vies for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Dianne Feinstein.

Upon going to fetch his dressy attire for the occasion, Schiff found that thieves had swiped his bags from his car, which he'd left at a parking garage downtown, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. As a result, he showed up to the campaign event looking a bit more casual than his suited peers.

Lee Houskeeper, a press agent for one of Schiff's supporters, attorney Joe Cotchett, reportedly quipped during the dinner: "I guess it's 'Welcome to San Francisco.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The congressman reportedly admitted he'd been warned not to leave items in his car, but was rushing to get to the restaurant. Houskeeper said Schiff seemed unfazed by his clothing mishap and opted not to dwell on the ordeal.

"Yes, they took my bags. But I'm here to thank Joe," the Democrat from Burbank told his guests.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
san francisco
Source: MEGA

Someone reportedly quipped during the dinner: "I guess it's 'Welcome to San Francisco.'"

MORE ON:
California
Article continues below advertisement

Cotchett told the Chronicle that Schiff "really showed himself" at the event, and predicted he would be "a great senator" who would "change the Senate tremendously."

Houskeeper jokingly suggested that the politician "go out with Willie Brown," the city's former mayor, "to choose a new suit from one of the many fine clothing establishments in San Francisco.”

“Willie knows them all,” he said, referencing Brown's known affinity for fancy suits.

Article continues below advertisement
adam schiff
Source: MEGA

Schiff is no stranger to the Bay Area, having gone to high school in a suburb of Oakland called Danville.

Article continues below advertisement

Schiff is no stranger to the Bay Area as he attended high school in a suburb of Oakland called Danville. He has also visited the area countless times over the course of his 23 years representing California's 30th congressional district.

The congressman is facing off in a Senate race against Republican Steve Garvey, a former pro baseball player and first-time candidate.

Garvey, who played on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, clinched his candidacy in the March special primary and voters will make their final decision in the November 2024 general election.

Article continues below advertisement

Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler currently holds the position but has declined to enter the race. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Butler to complete Feinstein's Senate term in October 2023.

Feinstein died a month earlier at 90 years old after three decades in her position, longer than any other female Senator in history.

She was also the mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.