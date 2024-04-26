Another Biden Blunder: President Forgets Date of January 6 Capitol Riot at Star-Studded Fundraiser
At a glamorous fundraiser hosted by Hollywood star Michael Douglas at his and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Westchester home, President Joe Biden made a significant gaffe by mixing up the date of the January 6 Capitol riots, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Post, the event, attended by a star-studded crowd, witnessed the US president blunder his speech as he attempted to criticize his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.
During his speech, Biden stated, “We'll certainly never forget the dark days of June 6, January 6th, excuse me,” highlighting a moment of confusion regarding historical events.
He then commented on the seriousness of the January 6 riots by calling it "one of the dark days in history," expressing confusion about those who did not consider it an insurrection.
Before this slip-up, Biden had criticized Trump for various issues, including the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters, holding a Bible upside down, spreading misinformation about COVID-19, and suggesting the absurd remedy of injecting bleach.
The president took some jabs at Trump's previous comments about injecting bleach to fight COVID by stating, “He injected it in his hair.”
The fundraiser, held in the backyard of the Hollywood couple's riverfront home, gathered around 100 attendees who listened to speeches delivered by Douglas and Biden under a tent.
The presence of notable personalities such as fashion designer Eileen Fisher, attorney Rodge Cohen and his wife, Barbara, businessman and venture capitalist Robert Goodman and his wife Jayne Lipman, hedge fund manager John Shapiro and his wife Shonni Silverberg, and Jonathan and Judy Siegel added to the prestige of the event.
While the evening showcased moments of humor and political discourse, it also drew attention from protesters opposing and supporting the president's policies.
The fundraising event caused disruptions in the local area, with a section of Route 9 being closed to accommodate the attendees.
As the fundraising event concluded, it remained uncertain how much money was raised to support Biden's campaign.
As RadarOnline.com reported, most Americans believe Biden, 81, is too old for another term in the White House.
According to a recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos, a staggering 86% of respondents feel that Biden is "too old" to serve a second term in office, a significant increase from a previous poll in September where only 74% shared the same sentiment.
The increased concern about Biden's age comes after special counsel Robert Hur described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in a report on his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Hur's report found that Biden had "willfully" retained classified documents but concluded that he would not be charged due to the unlikelihood of a conviction, citing his "poor memory" as one of the contributing factors.