Another Biden Blunder: President Forgets Date of January 6 Capitol Riot at Star-Studded Fundraiser

According to the New York Post, the event, attended by a star-studded crowd, witnessed the US president blunder his speech as he attempted to criticize his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

During his speech, Biden stated, “We'll certainly never forget the dark days of June 6, January 6th, excuse me,” highlighting a moment of confusion regarding historical events.

He then commented on the seriousness of the January 6 riots by calling it "one of the dark days in history," expressing confusion about those who did not consider it an insurrection.