Michael Douglas, 79, Desperate to Turn Back Clock On Appearance to Hang on to Catherine Zeta-Jones: Report
Fatal Attraction star Michael Douglas is more desperate than ever to turn back the clock on the signs of aging as he approaches 80, both for the sake of his career and to hang on to his younger wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, a bombshell report claimed.
After the Oscar-winner showed off a freshened-up face while promoting his latest project, Franklin, his close pals began buzzing about potential nips and tucks.
“When he hit up the red carpet in Cannes, people were stunned, like they were seeing a man 20 years younger,” a source told The National Enquirer. “He’s showing only minimal signs of aging, and his jawline is exceptionally firm.”
While the actor’s rep denied Michael had any work done, a source told the outlet that Michael’s motivated by a desire to keep the fires burning with his longtime wife.
“Catherine’s the love of his life, but she’s 25 years his junior and is meticulous about keeping up her looks,” said a source. “He doesn’t want to get left in the dust and a few refreshers certainly help.”
Beverly Hills surgeon, Dr. Robert. H. Cohen, spoke to The National Enquirer. He said about Michael, “He’s an older guy, but his face really looks good, and Botox may have been used to tighten the jawline, the neck and the whole lower face. It’s also likely he’s using an at-home device like the new Skin Skulpt Plasma Perfector, which is very popular with celebrities right now.”
As we previously reported, a bombshell report earlier this year claimed the superstars have kept their marriage going by spending time apart.
The stars split for a brief period in 2013 but reconciled after therapy. They share kids, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20.
A source told The National Enquirer, "Their children have always been their number one priority, but now that the kids are off on their own, they had to come up with a plan to keep from getting on each other's nerves."
"Catherine suggested they go their own ways more often, pursuing their individual hobbies and projects," the source said.
"Catherine is keeping busy with her hobbies — sewing and gardening — and she's playing a lot of golf with friends," the source added.