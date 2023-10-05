'Living Separate Lives:' Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Off-Loading Bermuda Home as Rumors Swirl About Marriage Issues
Hollywood’s golden couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are unloading their longtime vacation home in Bermuda, leading to whispers there may be trouble in paradise, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
One insider told this outlet that the pair are living separate lives, with the vibrant 54-year-old Jones in Europe on a charity golf tour and Douglas, 79, holed up in their upstate New York spread along the Hudson River.
"The marriage is over, but they don't want to do the whole divorce and separation thing,” the insider told RadarOnline.com. “So, they have this arrangement that's working for them because nobody knows about it. They are definitely living separate lives."
The tipster claims evidence of their alleged faltering 23-year marriage is the recent decision to unload their prized Longford House, a massive 9,500 square feet English country-style home with five bedrooms sitting on 3.12 acres in Warwick, Bermuda.
The estate was built in 1827 and features a 50-foot-long covered cedar veranda, herb garden, tennis court with covered viewing pavilions, and a gated pool — and is going for a cool $12 million.
When contacted by RadarOnline.com Lyndy Thatcher, the Sotheby’s International Realty agent handling the sale, acknowledged the couple’s home was for sale but refused to comment.
The couple, who share two children, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, briefly split in 2013 after it was revealed the Oscar-winning actor got throat cancer after contracting a virus through oral sexual contact, according to published reports. Meanwhile, Jones was battling bipolar II disorder and depression.
At the time, one of their neighbors told the UK Sun: 'We have not seen much of Michael here with Catherine for about 18 months. Most of his friends are in New York. He likes the city, and she likes horses and playing golf. They're like chalk and cheese.”
The couple reconciled the following year and seemed to be the picture of matrimonial bliss — but now that their children are grown, RadarOnline.com is told that Jones is itching to live her life.
“They’re hitting 23 years together, and he’s going into his 80s, and she's still young at 53,” the insider said. “Their marriage was never really the same after they reconciled following their brief split. Since she was suffering from bipolar at the time, she didn't want to separate from him. So, they got back together publicly but remained separated.”
The tipster claims The Mask Of Zorro beauty is currently living it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship celebrity amateur contest in Scotland with actors Andy Garcia and Kathryn Newton.
This marks the first time she's competed in the tournament, even though her Wall Street actor husband teamed up with Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie in 2005.
"He's upstate on his own, which is weird because he's an avid golfer, and he's done that competition before, so the fact that he's not with her is telling,” the insider said.