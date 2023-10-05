'Living Separate Lives:' Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Off-Loading Bermuda Home as Rumors Swirl About Marriage Issues

Hollywood’s golden couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are unloading their longtime vacation home in Bermuda, leading to whispers there may be trouble in paradise, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

One insider told this outlet that the pair are living separate lives, with the vibrant 54-year-old Jones in Europe on a charity golf tour and Douglas, 79, holed up in their upstate New York spread along the Hudson River.

"The marriage is over, but they don't want to do the whole divorce and separation thing,” the insider told RadarOnline.com. “So, they have this arrangement that's working for them because nobody knows about it. They are definitely living separate lives."