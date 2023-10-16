Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michael Douglas
Exclusive Details

'Smoke and Mirrors': Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Uses Social Media to Dispel 'Separate Lives' Rumors

michaeldouglas catherinezeta
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In a bid to fend off rumors they are living separate lives, Catherine Zeta-Jones used social media to show she is back home with her aging husband Michael Douglas, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The cutesy Instagram video showed the Wall Street actor sitting on a couch ecstatically rubbing the family dog’s stomach as Jones panned the camera to herself and whispered, “He likes to scratch in the belly.”

The Mask of Zorro star then took it a seductive step further by writing, “He likes a scratch on the belly… who doesn’t! me next” with a red heart emoji.

Article continues below advertisement
micheal czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a cutesy Instagram video of her long-time hubby, actor Michael Douglas.

The risqué post comes one day after RadarOnline.com reached out to the couple’s rep for comment regarding allegations they were living separate lives as they endured the emotional stress of empty nest syndrome.

Two sources claimed Douglas, 79, and Jones, 54, are having trouble adjusting to a new lifestyle in recent years ever since Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, took off college and are trying to plot their own lives in the world.

“They are dealing with empty nester issues,” said one source, describing Douglas as a doting father who wants to be a stay-at-home parent.

Article continues below advertisement
michaeldouglas ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

The video was posted after RadarOnline.com reached out to their reps regarding rumors the couple were allegedly living separate lives.

“Catherine wasn’t expecting to be married this long to him, and he’s at the point where he’s just ready to settle down and just be a stay-at-home husband,” the insider said. “She’s re-reviewing things and saying, ‘Hey, I’m still young. I still have stuff to do.’”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the rumors began circulating when the couple put their prized $12 million Longford House for sale. The massive 9,500 square feet English country-style home with five bedrooms sits on 3.12 acres in Warwick, Bermuda.

A second source compared the couple to Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett, who revealed in her book, Worthy, that despite being legally married, the pair have been living separate lives since 2016.

MORE ON:
Michael Douglas
Article continues below advertisement
michaeldouglas czj
Source: MEGA

Rumors have dogged the couple since they decided to put their Bermuda home on the market for $12 million.

“I don’t know how long they’ve been separated for, but I know it’s been a while,” the second insider said of Douglas and Jones. “They have to present a family front – even if it’s non-existent.”

“It’s a very smoke and mirrors type of situation. They are just so obsessed with public appearances. They are just image conscience.”

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
michaeldouglas catherionezeta
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim the couple are having a tough time adjusting to their empty nest since their two children are grown.

The couple briefly split in 2013 after it was revealed the Oscar-winning actor got throat cancer after contracting a virus through oral sexual contact, according to published reports. At the time, Jones was battling bipolar II disorder and depression.

The couple reconciled the following year and seemed to be the picture of marital bliss — but now that their children are grown, Jones is itching to live her life.

The couple’s rep did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.