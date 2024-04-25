President Joe Biden Repeats Claim That He Was Once A Truck Driver, Despite Being Called Out For Fib

President Joe Biden doubled down on an exaggerated version of his past during a speech in Florida this week, claiming to have once been a truck driver, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At a campaign event in Tampa on Tuesday, Biden was discussing his staunch pro-union stance when an appreciative audience member shouted out, "The only reason I have a pension is because of you."

The supporter seemed to be referencing the $36 billion in federal aid the president devoted to preventing pension cuts for more than 350,000 union workers and retirees.