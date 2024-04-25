SHOCKING PHOTOS: Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Domestic Abuse And Child Neglect Claims in Divorce War

Mai provided photos of her injuries, showing her elbow scraped up and knee with a purple bruise.

On Thursday, the talk show host submitted new court docs claiming there were a few incidents during which the rapper (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) allegedly got physical with her prior to the former couple's split.

Jeannie Mai came forward with shocking domestic abuse and child neglect claims against estranged husband Jeezy which he vehemently denied amid their ongoing divorce , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mai came forward with shocking domestic abuse and child neglect claims against estranged husband Jeezy which he vehemently denied amid their ongoing divorce.

Mai cited one incident at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, CA on April 14, 2022, claiming she was choked from behind, and then pushed down the steps by her estranged husband.

Jeezy allegedly called her a "f------ b----" and repeated, "I can do so much better than you" during the incident.

"Security intervened and provided the Mother protection after she repeatedly stated she 'felt unsafe' as detailed in the Ritz's incident report," according to the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.