SHOCKING PHOTOS: Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Domestic Abuse And Child Neglect Claims in Divorce War

jeezy denies jeannie mai domestic abuse and child neglect claims pp
Source: mega

By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Jeannie Mai came forward with shocking domestic abuse and child neglect claims against estranged husband Jeezy which he vehemently denied amid their ongoing divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the talk show host submitted new court docs claiming there were a few incidents during which the rapper (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) allegedly got physical with her prior to the former couple's split.

jeannie mai fights jeezy request seal divorce records contenious battle custody support daughter monaco prenup
Source: MEGA

Mai cited one incident at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, CA on April 14, 2022, claiming she was choked from behind, and then pushed down the steps by her estranged husband.

Jeezy allegedly called her a "f------ b----" and repeated, "I can do so much better than you" during the incident.

"Security intervened and provided the Mother protection after she repeatedly stated she 'felt unsafe' as detailed in the Ritz's incident report," according to the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.

jeezy denies jeannie mai domestic abuse and child neglect claims bruises

Mai provided photos of her injuries, showing her elbow scraped up and knee with a purple bruise. "I so sorry babe," he allegedly responded via a text message. "Haven't forgiven myself for puttin you indanger. I've been uneasy and sad about it."

RadarOnline.com should note that Jeezy disputed the April fight, claiming her injuries were from a separate golf car accident, providing a photo of his foot that was seen with a giant gash.

It was further alleged that Jeezy would excessively drink and display aggression toward Mai and his eldest son, Jadarius.

jeezy denies jeannie mai domestic abuse and child neglect claims brusies

Within the docs were claims that Jeezy had "explosive outbursts," mentioning another alleged incident in Jan. 2002 when they had a heated conversation that started inside a parked car.

"He hurled insults such as 'You w----!' and 'I can't wait to divorce you when we get back.' Father held Mother against her will inside of the vehicle and during the course of her trying to escape the vehicle, Father struck Mother with a closed first across her cheekbone and eye."

jeezy denies jeannie mai domestic abuse and child neglect claims texts

It was claimed that Jeezy frequently had his "AK-47 out and around the minor child in the Atlanta residence." The text seen on the right makes mention of the "assault rifle."

The now-exes contacted their pastor and therapist that week on how to move forward from the incident, according to the docs.

As we previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023 after two years of marriage.

Amid their contentious divorce proceedings, the chart-topping performer recently submitted new docs seeking to "share joint legal custody and joint physical custody" of their daughter, Monaco.

He also asked "that the specific parenting time schedule be determined by the Court consistent with the best interest of the minor child."

