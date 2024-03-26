Your tip
Jeannie Mai Fights Ex Jeezy's Plea to Seal ‘Sensitive’ Records in ‘Contentious’ Divorce Fight, Questions His Motives

Mai is fighting back in court.

Mar. 26 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Jeannie Mai asked a judge to deny her estranged husband Jeezy’s request to seal filing in their ongoing divorce — and questioned his motives for the ask.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the talk show host opposed Jeezy’s motion to seal the record.

Mai questioned the motives behind her ex's recent motion.

As we first reported, last month, Jeezy rushed to court pleading with the court to seal “sensitive and personal and financial information” in the case. In addition, he wanted all filings related to their child to be private.

Jeezy claimed the split had turned “contentious.” He said the divorce had been covered extensively by the media. The rapper believed that sealing the case would be in the best interest of their two-year-old daughter, Monaco.

The exes are fighting over their prenup.

"The parties are both public figures. Since the filing of this action, they and, most importantly, their Child, have become the subject of intense media scrutiny and publications in connection with their divorce action that are directly contrary to the best interests of the Child," Jeezy’s filing read.

"In addition, this litigation, tragically, is becoming increasingly more contentious and, as a result, it is inevitable that sensitive personal and financial information, and information related to the Child, will necessarily be discussed and disclosed as the parties explore the issues incident to their divorce," the motion continued.

The exes have yet to reach a custody deal.

In her new motion, Mai said that she had “refrained from detailing specifics” in her divorce filings, “aiming for an amicable resolution, which remains her goal.”

She said, “Since the commencement of these proceedings, there has indeed been increased media attention, which was a foreseeable consequence given the parties’ celebrity status.”

Mai said, “The timing of [Jeezy’s] Motion to Seal, six months into the proceedings, raises questions regarding his motivations for trying to limit the public’s access to the case. Nonetheless, [Mai] contends that sealing the court records at this time is unnecessary and unwarranted.”

Her lawyer argued, “there is a presumption that the public has a right to access the court to ensure that proceedings are conducted fairly and impartially and that the judicial process is open and accountable.”

Jeezy previously accused Mai of acting as a "gatekeeper" of their daughter.

Mai asked that the Motion to Seal be denied.

As we previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023 after two years of marriage.

He claimed the marriage was "irretrievably broken." Jeezy recently accused Mai of acting as a “gatekeeper” when it came to custody time with his kid.

The two are fighting over the prenup they signed before walking down the aisle. Mai argued she didn’t have enough time to review it. Jeezy demanded the agreement be enforced in the divorce.

