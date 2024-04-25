WATCH: Donald Trump Receives 'Great Reception' During Surprise Visit to Manhattan Construction Site Ahead of Criminal Trial
Donald Trump was said to have received a “great reception” this week when he visited workers at a New York City construction site ahead of his criminal hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump made his surprise visit to the Manhattan construction site on Thursday morning shortly before he was due in court for the seventh day of his criminal hush money trial.
The embattled ex-president reportedly appeared at the construction site on the intersection of 48th Street and Park Avenue around 6:30 AM on Thursday. He left after only 15 minutes.
“I did nothing wrong,” Trump told the construction workers during his surprise visit this week. “It’s a political witch-hunt. It’s election interference, that’s all it is.”
Several pro-Trump workers celebrated the former president’s visit. One even insisted that Trump would “come back” to the White House in November and “get this country back on its feet.”
“Trump got a great reception. They say unions aren’t big for Trump — well they are,” one worker who identified himself as Darren Gould, 58, told the New York Post. “Maybe the top union brass aren’t but when you talk to the men on the construction site, they’re all about Trump.”
“Of course, Trump is spending the day in court, because he’s leading all the polls, and Biden’s off fundraising,” the carpenter continued. “Biden doesn’t know what he’s talking about, all he does is read off cue cards, and he gets that wrong half the time.”
At least one additional construction workers touted Trump after Trump’s surprise visit on Thursday morning.
Basil Persaud, 48, praised Trump for the surprise visit and contrasted Trump’s visit to the construction to President Joe Biden’s upcoming fundraiser in Westchester County on Thursday night.
“Trump at least cares about the people,” Persaud told the Post. “He’s at a construction site, why’s Biden with celebrities?”
“I like Trump. Trump’s good for the economy,” the sheet metal worker continued. “The administration now, they’re not doing a good job. We have high inflation and what’s happening at the border is too crazy, it’s ridiculous.”
Another construction worker at the site during Trump’s visit this week was not particularly thrilled about the ex-president’s surprise appearance.
“Yeah, f--- Trump,” that worker said.
Meanwhile, Trump made sure to plug his 2024 campaign during the short 15-minute visit to the construction site this week.
Trump suggested that he would win New York in the general election in November.
“I’m going to make a play for New Yorkers,” Trump told the crowd. “They said, I just heard, there was a very good poll that came out.”
“Normally, a Democrat will win New York,” he continued. “Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the greatest people and they’re right behind me. They all want us to run, and we’re going to run very hard in New York.”
Trump concluded his surprise visit by once again trashing the current criminal trial against him for the suspected falsification of New York business records.
“They’ve taken my constitutional right away with a gag order,” he raged. “That’s all it is, it’s election interference, this whole thing is election interference.”
The embattled ex-president then departed the construction site and made his way to the Manhattan courthouse where he is on trial for criminal charges.