WATCH: President Joe Biden and Ex-prez Barack Obama Fire Back at Pro-Palestine Protestors During $25M Fundraiser — 'You Can’t Just Talk and Not Listen'

Biden also engaged the protestors. He reminded the audience that Israel's "very existence is at stake" and hinted at a potential deal between several Middle East countries to "recognize" Israel for the first time.

"That’s alright. Let them go," Biden said. "There are too many innocent victims, Israeli and Palestinian. We’ve got to get more food and medicine, supplies into the Palestinians. But we can’t forget, Israel is in a position where its very existence as at stake."

“I won’t go into detail now. But look, I’ve been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They’re prepared to fully recognize Israel," he continued. "Fully recognize Israel for the first time. But there has to be a post Gaza plan, and there has to be a train to a two state solution."