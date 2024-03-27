President Joe Biden Jokes About Donald Trump's 'Crushing Debt' AFTER Trump's Net Worth Hits $6.4B
President Joe Biden joked about Donald Trump’s “crushing debt” this week even though the embattled ex-president’s net worth recently skyrocketed to $6.4 billion, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden mocked his 2024 general election opponent’s financial woes during a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday.
But Biden’s joke in North Carolina on Tuesday came the same day that Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, was listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “DJT” following a lucrative merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.
The recent merger between Trump Media and Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly ballooned Trump’s net worth by an estimated $4 billion. Trump – now worth an estimated $6.4 billion – is set to be listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world’s wealthiest 500 people.
Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group – which owns Truth Social – initially soared during its first day on the Nasdaq exchange on Tuesday.
Shares of the stock reportedly rose from $50 to $75 early in the day. The stock dropped again by the end of the trading day and closed at $57.99 per share for a modest gain of 16%.
Trump Media ended the day with a market value of $7.8 billion and Trump, who owns roughly 58% of the now-public company, has a stake valued at approximately $4.6 billion.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday would not be the first time that President Biden joked about Trump’s perceived financial troubles.
The 81-year-old president made a similar joke last week as Trump struggled to find $454 million so he could fight the massive civil fraud judgment against him in New York.
“Just the other day this defeated-looking man came up to me and said: Mr. President I need your help. I’m in crushing debt. I’m completely wiped out,” Biden repeated during a campaign event in Dallas, Texas last Wednesday.
“Donald, I’m sorry,” Biden quipped, again. “I can’t help you.”
An appellate court later reduced Trump’s $454 million appeal bond down to only $175 million.
The court also gave the ex-president an additional ten days to post the $175 million before Attorney General Letitia James, on behalf of the state of New York, could start seizing Trump’s assets.
“I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I’ll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days,” Trump said on Monday. “I thank the appellate division for acting quickly.”