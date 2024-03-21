'I Can't Help You': President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump for Struggle to Secure $454M Civil Fraud Appeal Bond
President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump this week over the embattled ex-president’s failure to secure a $454 million bond to appeal the massive civil fraud judgment against him in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden’s surprising remarks came on Wednesday night as the 81-year-old incumbent held a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas.
“Just the other day this defeated looking man came up to me and said: Mr. President I need your help. I’m in crushing debt. I’m completely wiped out,” Biden said.
“Donald, I’m sorry,” the current president quipped. “I can’t help you.”
According to Daily Mail, President Biden raised $2.5 million at two campaign fundraisers in Dallas on Wednesday – all while Trump struggles to find $454 million to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s civil fraud judgment against him in New York.
Meanwhile, President Biden also attacked and blamed ex-President Trump for the ongoing immigration crisis unfolding at the southern border.
“Trump didn’t just bring chaos to Americans,” Biden charged from the Dallas stage on Wednesday. “He also brought chaos to the American border.”
“Unlike Trump, I'm not going to demonize immigrants,” President Biden added.
Also surprising was another attack that President Biden launched against Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Biden compared the Texas senator to Trump and called both GOP politicians “losers.”
Biden asked his Texas supporters to not only re-elect him in November, but also to elect the state’s Democratic senatorial candidate so that “Ted Cruz joins another loser, Donald Trump.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s rally and subsequent remarks in Dallas on Wednesday came ahead of Trump’s Monday deadline.
Trump has until Monday to post a $454 million bond and appeal Judge Engoron’s civil fraud judgment against the ex-president in New York – or else New York Attorney General Letitia James is allowed to start seizing the embattled ex-president’s properties and other assets.
While Judge Engoron initially ordered Trump to pay the state of New York $355 million in fines for lying about his net worth on tax and other financial documents, that number jumped to $454 million following an additional $99 million in interest.
Trump rushed to Truth Social earlier this week to complain about the $454 million, and rising, civil fraud judgement.
Trump’s legal team admitted that the ex-president has so far been unable to secure the $454 million needed, and that it was unlikely Trump would secure the money before Monday’s deadline.
“Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before,” Trump fumed earlier this week. “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone.”
“Does that make sense?” the embattled ex-president added.