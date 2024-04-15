'I Am Against Trump': RFK Jr. Claims He 'Respectfully Declined' Offer to Be Donald Trump's 2024 VP Running Mate
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently claimed that he “respectfully declined” an offer to be Donald Trump’s 2024 vice president running mate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kennedy made the surprising claim on Monday morning shortly after a pro-Trump political action committee – Make America Great Again, Inc. – launched a new website bashing the independent third-party candidate.
The website, which can be found here, dubbed the independent candidate a “radical f------ Kennedy.” It also trashed Kennedy for his support for higher taxes, a ban on assault weapons, the Green New Deal, reparations, and voting rights.
Flash forward to Monday morning, and Kennedy fired back against the pro-Trump PAC’s new website.
“President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical,” Kennedy charged. “I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer.”
“I am against President Trump, and President [Joe] Biden can’t win,” he continued. “Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Make America Great Again, Inc.’s new website trashing RFK Jr. would not be the first time ex-President Trump targeted the independent third-party candidate.
Trump targeted Kennedy in a lengthy video posted to Truth Social earlier this month.
“RFK Jr. is, as you know, the most radical left candidate in the race,” the embattled former president charged in the video. “He’s more so than the Green Party, he’s more so than even Crooked Joe Biden.”
“But he’s got some nice things about him, I happen to like him,” Trump continued. “Unfortunately, he is about the Green New Scam because he believes in that and a lot of people don’t.”
Kennedy’s claim that he “respectfully declined” an offer to be Trump’s 2024 running mate also came weeks after rumors first surfaced regarding the alleged offer.
According to Kennedy, Trump’s team reached out to him last year about running alongside the ex-president against President Biden later this year. Kennedy apparently rejected the offer.
“People from the team have reached out to me,” Kennedy claimed in January. “I would not take that job.”
“I’m flattered that President Trump would offer it to me, but it’s not something that I’m interested in,” he added.
Kennedy repeated the claim again later that month.
"I'm flattered by it, by the attention and the suggestion that it's something people on his staff were interested in," he said again during another interview regarding the alleged offer. "I was flattered by the approaches."
"I don't think it was something that was right for me," Kennedy concluded.
Kennedy has so far shown no sign of dropping out of the upcoming 2024 White House race, and he recently named Nicole Shanahan as his vice president running mate pick.