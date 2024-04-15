Truth Social Takes $6B Hit As Shares Plummet Amid Donald Trump Hush Money Trial

One of Donald Trump's companies took another nosedive in the stock market as the former president's historic hush money trial begins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump Media & Technology Group took a nearly 18% hit by Monday afternoon, with shares priced at just under $27. The dip came amid the stock's decline since it went public last month and peaked at $70.90 per share.

The company, which operates the former president's alternative social media platform Truth Social, fell nearly 20% last week alone.