Nneka Ihim Allegedly Fired From 'RHOP' After One Season: Report
Real Housewives of Potomac star Nneka Ihim was allegedly fired from the hit Bravo show this week after just one season, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after fellow RHOP star Robyn Dixon admitted that she was axed from the hit Bravo reality series on Monday, sources familiar with the show revealed that Ihim was also let go.
According to theJasmineBRAND, Ihim will not return to RHOP for the show’s ninth season. The shocking development came just hours after Ihim appeared for the final part of the show’s eighth-season reunion special on Sunday night.
Ihim, who had just joined RHOP for the show’s latest eighth season, spoke out about her experience on the Bravo series just last month.
“It was hard at first because I’m trying to catch up on what has actually happened,” she admitted during an interview on March 29. “Filming it was kind of a rush.”
“I’m new to the Potomac area,” she continued. “I already had a fully established life in Los Angeles as a litigation attorney, so transitioning into Maryland, meeting a new circle of friends, and getting acclimated into the community, it was a lot at one time.”
Ihim also discussed the RHOP “fandom” and how she learned to “stay offline” due to backlash she received during her sole season on the show.
“The fandom is something I wasn’t necessarily prepared about, but I do accept feedback, and I think it’s a good opportunity to learn about myself,” she said last month.
“The best thing to always do is lead with authenticity,” Ihim continued. “I would also say stay offline, because a lot of people online truly don’t know what they’re talking about, and you can easily frustrate yourself by reading things that are not constructive and incredibly unhelpful for you.”
“If you’re fabulous, they’re always going to come after you.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ihim’s departure from RHOP after just one season came the same day that fellow Bravo star Robyn Dixon announced that she was not welcomed back for the show’s next ninth season.
Dixon confirmed that she was fired from RHOP during the latest episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast on Monday.
“Yes, I will not be returning for season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dixon explained during her podcast this week. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words.”
“I will not sugar-coat the situation and say: Oh I am walking away and this is a break or anything like this,” she added. “This is a network decision.”
Candiace Dillard Bassett, who joined RHOP back in season three, also announced that she was leaving the show before its ninth season in a statement released last month.
“I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth, and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Bassett wrote in March. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”
“This is not a farewell, but a see you later,” she continued. “I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead – and, more importantly, to sharing them all with you!”
RHOP’s next ninth season is expected to be released on Peacock sometime in 2025.