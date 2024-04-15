Your tip
'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Death: Heartbreaking Bodycam Audio Captures Moment Officers Discover Reality Star's Body

Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison Brown died last month at age 25.

Apr. 15 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Police body camera audio captured the moment officers discovered Garrison Brown's body last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, Flagstaff police responded to a report of "a death inside a home" at the Sister Wives star, 25, home in early March.

Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison was found deceased inside his room on March 5.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, responding officers can be heard entering Garrison's home and discovering the 25-year-old deceased inside his bedroom.

One officer said he moved a gun from the reality star's lap so that medics could get to Garrison's body, but noted the weapon was unloaded, suggesting someone else touched the gun before officers arrived.

garrison brown friend calls for sister wives cancellation christinebrownsw ig
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram

Garrison grew up on TLC's hit show, 'Sister Wives,' which followed his parent's polygamist relationship.

An officer then requested that the medical examiner be contacted.

While it's believed Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, no suicide note was found near his body, however, one bullet casing was recovered at the scene.

garrison brown money raised donations high country humane animal shelter pp
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Garrison's roommates told officers they heard a 'pop' sound but didn't realize it was a gunshot.

Janelle Brown
The moments Garrison's roommates were informed of his death was also captured on the audio. Two of the TLC star's roommates, Cheyenne and Addison, were informed over the phone.

Through tears, Cheyenne told the officer she heard a "pop" sound the night before but didn't realize it was a gunshot. Cheyenne additionally revealed that Garrison confided in her about his struggles with alcohol.

Cheyenne expressed heartbreaking regret, "I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night."

Addison also broke down during the phone call. He told officers that the reality star had been struggling with alcohol and depression. He additionally claimed Garrison had been drinking the day of his death.

In the incident report, Addison said he spoke to Garrison earlier in their kitchen. Garrison was allegedly intoxicated and asked his roommate for a lighter, which Addison gave him, but that was said to be the extent of their conversation.

garrison brown final texts revealed death sister wives
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle seen here with her kids and grandchildren in a family photo.

Addison later told Us Weekly, "All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others."

"He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord," Garrison's roommate continued. "He is a good person and someone I look up to."

Addison told officers that while he knew Garrison was dealing with depression, he never told him anything that raised any red flags.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Garrison's mom, Janelle Brown, opened up about life in the wake of her son's tragic death.

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again," Janelle wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks."

