'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Death: Heartbreaking Bodycam Audio Captures Moment Officers Discover Reality Star's Body
Police body camera audio captured the moment officers discovered Garrison Brown's body last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, Flagstaff police responded to a report of "a death inside a home" at the Sister Wives star, 25, home in early March.
In the audio, obtained by TMZ, responding officers can be heard entering Garrison's home and discovering the 25-year-old deceased inside his bedroom.
One officer said he moved a gun from the reality star's lap so that medics could get to Garrison's body, but noted the weapon was unloaded, suggesting someone else touched the gun before officers arrived.
An officer then requested that the medical examiner be contacted.
While it's believed Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, no suicide note was found near his body, however, one bullet casing was recovered at the scene.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals It's Been 'Hard' After Son Garrison's Tragic Death, Addresses 'Snarky' Comments About Family
- Garrison Brown's Close Friend Calls for 'Sister Wives' to Be Canceled After 25-Year-Old's Tragic Death Devastates Family
- 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Son Garrison Laid to Rest Days After Tragic Death: 'Wish I Was Able to Give You a Hug'
The moments Garrison's roommates were informed of his death was also captured on the audio. Two of the TLC star's roommates, Cheyenne and Addison, were informed over the phone.
Through tears, Cheyenne told the officer she heard a "pop" sound the night before but didn't realize it was a gunshot. Cheyenne additionally revealed that Garrison confided in her about his struggles with alcohol.
Cheyenne expressed heartbreaking regret, "I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night."
Addison also broke down during the phone call. He told officers that the reality star had been struggling with alcohol and depression. He additionally claimed Garrison had been drinking the day of his death.
In the incident report, Addison said he spoke to Garrison earlier in their kitchen. Garrison was allegedly intoxicated and asked his roommate for a lighter, which Addison gave him, but that was said to be the extent of their conversation.
Addison later told Us Weekly, "All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others."
"He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord," Garrison's roommate continued. "He is a good person and someone I look up to."
Addison told officers that while he knew Garrison was dealing with depression, he never told him anything that raised any red flags.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Garrison's mom, Janelle Brown, opened up about life in the wake of her son's tragic death.
"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again," Janelle wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks."