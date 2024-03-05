'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Dead at 25 After Suspected Suicide

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's son Garrison has passed away at age 25, RadarOnline.com has learned. Garrison is believed to have taken his own life.

Source: @ROBERTTHEBROWN/INSTAGRAM Garrison was 25-years-old.

Garrison reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he had been residing since moving away from his mother and father, Kody Brown. According to the Flagstaff Police Department, officers were dispatched to Garrison's home on a report of a death. Garrison's brother Gabriel is believed to have arrived at the home and discovered his body.

No foul play has been suspected at this time. An investigation is currently underway. Janelle confirmed her son's death on Tuesday in a heart-wrenching tribute post on Instagram.

Source: @ROBERTTHEBROWN/INSTAGRAM Police were called to Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday.

The emotional tribute featured two photos of Garrison, including one in his National Guard gear. "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote in the caption. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Source: @JANELLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM Janelle said her son's death 'will leave such a big hole in our lives.'

Garrison routinely appeared on the popular TLC reality TV show, which showcased his parent's polygamy lifestyle that he and his many siblings grew up in. Garrison is Kody and Janelle's fourth child. He shared five direct siblings between his mother and father, and two half-siblings through his father's other marriages.

Garrison's last post on social media was just five days ago, when he shared the news of his new cat, Ms. Buttons, with his followers. "Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice #crazycatlady," Garrison wrote in the caption of the photos that featured him holding a gray cat. The reality TV star shared another photo of all three of his cats together.

Garrison moved to Arizona after fighting with his parents amid the pandemic and his father's strict pandemic-era guidelines. In recent years, Garrison has actively shared his photography talents with social media followers, frequently posting snaps of his cats and travels around the world.