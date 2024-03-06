Home > Exclusives > Sister Wives Exclusive 'He Appeared Fine': Late 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Grieving Roommates Recall Final Interactions Before His Sudden Death Source: @robertthebrow/instagram Garrison Brown's roommates spoke with police after his shocking death. By: Samantha Benitz Mar. 6 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

A police report detailed the final interactions shared between Sister Wives alum Garrison Brown and his roommates in Flagstaff, Arizona, prior to his tragic death at 25. Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was found by his brother Gabe, another of Kody and Janelle Brown's six children shared together.

Source: @robertthebrow/instagram Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home and spoke with three of his roommates who resided at the address. Garrison's room was located on the second floor. The first roommate who was very "shaken up" spoke with cops and told them he was about to head out to class when "he heard Gabriel crying so he came out to see what was happening." The roommate mentioned he heard a "loud pop" but could not recall when and noted that he didn't think about it until hearing the devastating news.

Source: @robertthebrow/instagram The first roommate who was very "shaken up" spoke with cops and told them that he was about to head out to class when "he heard Gabriel crying so he came out to see what was happening."

"He informed me that it did not sound like a gunshot, it sounded as if someone dropped something. He advised me that they have three cats and a dog," the report stated. The roommate said Garrison was his landlord, noting they were friends and spoke when they crossed paths. "He appeared fine," the roommate said about Garrison the night before. "He stated that Robert mentioned to him that he drank a lot and was going to stop this month," per the report, adding that Garrison did not seem intoxicated when they had last spoken.

Source: TLC Garrison is one of Kody and Janelle Brown's six children shared together.

A second roommate was traveling for a wedding and got an update from the police over the phone. She started crying and said she heard something the night before and smelled smoke. The second roommate said she had seen Garrison cooking steaks for himself the last time they spoke, revealing he had previously shared with her that he was "struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that." The third roommate was informed of Garrison's death over the phone as well, according to the report obtained by RadarOnline.com, and told police that he did not hear anything the night before.

Source: @robertthebrow/instagram "He appeared fine," the first roommate said about Garrison the night before.

Janelle said that she and Garrison had texted for a bit during the evening hours of March 4 but he eventually stopped responding. Before that, he sent a text to people they worked with, reading, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle announced in a joint statement with Kody, whom she separated from in Dec. 2022. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

