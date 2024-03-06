POLICE REPORT: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown and Son Garrison Texted Hours Before He Took His Life, Devastated She Didn't Get Him Help

Flagstaff Police Department told us that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on Tuesday as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Janelle Brown told authorities that she had exchanged texts with her son Garrison the night before his apparent suicide, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com .

Garrison's brother Gabe was the one to find him on March 5 and was visibly "distraught."

Per the report, Gabe indicated that his brother had been talking to Janelle the evening before, noting he had come to the apartment that day to check on him. Gabe said that he found Garrison after noticing his bedroom door was closed.

The 22-year-old had grabbed a key to the door from a nearby closet, assuming it was locked only to discover otherwise. Gabe thought it was strange as Garrison "normally locked the door."

Upon his entry, he noticed Garrison seated upright on the bed with what appeared to be a bloody nose and attempted to wake him up, but then noticed his injuries and the gun on his brother's lap before calling 911.

Garrison had been "struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse," according to his sibling who believed Garrison was improving since he had started a new job at a local medical center.