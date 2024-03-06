POLICE REPORT: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown and Son Garrison Texted Hours Before He Took His Life, Devastated She Didn't Get Him Help
Janelle Brown told authorities that she had exchanged texts with her son Garrison the night before his apparent suicide, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Garrison's brother Gabe found him on March 5 and was visibly "distraught."
Flagstaff Police Department told us that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on Tuesday as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Per the report, Gabe indicated that his brother had been talking to Janelle the evening before, noting he had come to the apartment that day to check on him. Gabe said that he found Garrison after noticing his bedroom door was closed.
The 22-year-old had grabbed a key to the door from a nearby closet, assuming it was locked only to discover otherwise. Gabe thought it was strange as Garrison "normally locked the door."
Upon his entry, he noticed Garrison seated upright on the bed with what appeared to be a bloody nose and attempted to wake him up, but then noticed his injuries and the gun on his brother's lap before calling 911.
Garrison had been "struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse," according to his sibling who believed Garrison was improving since he had started a new job at a local medical center.
Roommates also told police that Garrison was going to school to become "some sort of a nurse." Four people lived at the residence, per the report, and one of them heard a "loud pop" but thought someone may have simply dropped something.
A roommate said that Garrison previously confided in him that he "drank a lot and was going to stop this month," adding that he did not appear intoxicated last night on March 4 when they spoke.
Janelle told police that he "just stopped texting last night" and that she should have gotten Garrison "help" in the past before this devastating turn of events.
She noted he sent a random text to a group of people they work with, reading, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."
They also exchanged their own messages, just the two of them, between 8:34 PM and 8:39 PM, when Garrison stopped responding.
Police told RadarOnline.com there is no indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle announced in a joint statement. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."