'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Begs for Reconciliation With Janelle, Desperately Believes They Could 'Find Trust Again'

In season 17, Meri admitted she was still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody said he had reached his breaking point with her, despite their history together.

"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," Kody told PEOPLE in an update, explaining how he is eager to start a fresh chapter with Janelle while still going strong with Robyn.

"I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it's still going to be a new normal because it's going to be different from where we've been before," he shared. "Because how it was working for us didn't seem like it was quite right. It wasn't whole."