'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Begs for Reconciliation With Janelle, Desperately Believes They Could 'Find Trust Again'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown believes his relationship with ex Janelle is still salvageable after three of his four marriages fell apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The polygamous father of 18 said he is confident their bond could be restored after announcing they were calling it quits in December 2022.
"I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this,'" Kody said in a new August cover story, admitting they do need to build trust again.
Kody's third wife, Christine Brown, was first to leave in November 2021 and second wife Janelle followed suit the next year. Legal-turned-spiritual spouse Meri Brown walked away in January 2023, leaving him only still wed to fourth wife Robyn Brown.
As we reported, Kody had divorced Meri in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a past relationship, but they remained together for several years after.
In season 17, Meri admitted she was still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody said he had reached his breaking point with her, despite their history together.
"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," Kody told PEOPLE in an update, explaining how he is eager to start a fresh chapter with Janelle while still going strong with Robyn.
"I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it's still going to be a new normal because it's going to be different from where we've been before," he shared. "Because how it was working for us didn't seem like it was quite right. It wasn't whole."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in March that Kody's strained family dynamic was causing him great stress.
"Kody wants everyone to get along and treat him like the head of household as they used to do, but Christine, Meri, and Janelle have no intention of giving into his petty patriarchal fantasies," spilled an insider.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
During his latest interview, Kody said he's not on the prowl for another spouse, but instead determined to make it work with Janelle and Robyn after Christine moved on by getting engaged to now-fiancé David Woolley.
"Any effort I would ever think in that direction would need to be put into my relationship with Janelle and certainly my relationship with Robyn to maintain that relationship as well," he added.
Janelle, on the other hand, told the magazine she doesn't have "any regrets" about their romance. "We're all settling into the new path. There's only possibilities in front of us."