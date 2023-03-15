'Sister Wives' Family Implodes As Exes Give Kody Cold Shoulder While Christine Moves On With New BF
Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown is adjusting to his changed family dynamic.
Insiders claim departed spouses Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown have been "ganging up" on his fourth wife, Robyn, and the father of 18 is said to be livid that no one is giving him the respect he deserves, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Last season, viewers saw the Browns navigating Kody and Christine's emotional split after she was the first to leave. Janelle followed suit next, with their breakup going public in December 2022.
That same month, Meri confirmed her 32-year marriage to Kody had also ended during the Sister Wives: One on One special, revealing "he made the decision" while she was still open to a potential reconciliation.
Kody first tied the knot with Meri in April 1990, before legally divorcing her in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage. The former couple remained spiritually wed until parting ways.
Janelle was next to join the polygamous brood after Meri and "spiritually" wed Kody in 1993. Christine was third, and joined the plural marriage spiritually in 1994.
At this time, Kody is still only legally married to Robyn.
"Kody wants everyone to get along and treat him like the head of household as they used to do, but Christine, Meri, and Janelle have no intention of giving into his petty patriarchal fantasies," spilled an insider.
"Robyn is mad at them for taking off, leaving her to deal with Kody and his moods all by herself," added the source. "It also pisses her off to see these women enjoying dates."
Christine has since found love with her new man nearly two years after walking away from her relationship with Kody, describing boyfriend David Woolley as the "love of my life."
"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath," Christine gushed. "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa."