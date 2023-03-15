'Sister Wives' Family Implodes As Exes Give Kody Cold Shoulder While Christine Moves On With New BF

Last season, viewers saw the Browns navigating Kody and Christine's emotional split after she was the first to leave. Janelle followed suit next, with their breakup going public in December 2022.

That same month, Meri confirmed her 32-year marriage to Kody had also ended during the Sister Wives: One on One special, revealing "he made the decision" while she was still open to a potential reconciliation.

Kody first tied the knot with Meri in April 1990, before legally divorcing her in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage. The former couple remained spiritually wed until parting ways.