'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Moans That She Was 'Bullied' By Arizona Neighbors

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Moans That She Was 'Bullied' By Arizona Neighbors

Meri Brown melted down while talking about the consequences of her polygamous family in a sneak preview of tonight’s season 9 Sister Wives premiere.

She claimed that Arizona neighbors “bullied’ her to move!

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Meri got emotional while discussing the possibility of being kicked out of her rental home because of her plural family.

“The neighbors contacted the owner of my rental. I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house,’” Meri told husband Kody Brown and sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

“She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her.”

Kody, 50, replied, “We told her everything. We’ve disclosed everything.”

Meri, 48, said that she told the home’s owner of the polygamy situation.

“I was, like, completely open with her,” she said on camera. “They put it in the contract — in the rental contract. She knows we’re a plural family. She knows we’re gonna be filming in the house.”

But Meri added, “By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like, ‘I need to rethink this. I need to consider whether or not I wanna have you continue renting from me.’”

Kody declared that the decision to vacate the property is “not up to” the owner but him and Meri.

She said, “If I walk away, what does that say about me? Just being a chicken? Is that like letting them win? Because of their bullying? ‘Cause that’s what it is. They’re bullying me. They’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me. If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”

On Season 9 of the TLC reality show, the Browns will adjust after their move to Flagstaff, Arizona.

In addition to their housing crisis, fans will see Meri and Kody discuss their martial problems in therapy.

Kody’s wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn have been under increasing strain.

After Kody spent nearly a week at “favorite” wife Robyn’s house and only saw two of his wives on Mother’s Day, first wife Meri let loose with a cryptic social media post about “selfish” women!

Kody actually divorced Meri in 2014 to legally marry Robyn—and to be able to adopt Robyn’s children from a previous marriage.

Although Kody considers Robyn his “fourth” wife, he never legally wed his other so-called spouses, Janelle and Christine.

Sadly, Meri, his first wife, got catfished on the internet, falling for someone she believed was a man —only to later find out it was a woman named Jackie Overton who had deceived her in a six-month “relationship.”

Early last year, however, Meri met lots of new men during a cruise to Puerto Rico after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed her single status!

The ninth season of Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, January 5, at 10 p.m. ET.