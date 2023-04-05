'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Spending Money Like 'Crazy' After Breaking Up With Janelle & Meri, Daughter Claims

The fan griped that Janelle was living "as cheaply as possible" by remaining in an RV on their Coyote Pass land while Robyn was claimed to be "wearing $400 flip flops" during one scene.

"I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all," Gwendlyn shared while recapping a season 17 episode.

"But also, Janelle and Meri are kind of similar to my mom and that they're not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he's been spending all of their money on whatever."