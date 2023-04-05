'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Spending Money Like 'Crazy' After Breaking Up With Janelle & Meri, Daughter Claims
Kody and Christine Brown's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, addressed their family drama and rumors surrounding his plural marriage ahead of the season 18 premiere, dishing about her father and his fourth wife Robyn's spending habits in a YouTube Q&A.
The Sister Wives reality star, whose mother was the first to call it quits with Kody, was asked if her dad ever made it right financially with exes Janelle and Meri Brown post-split.
The fan griped that Janelle was living "as cheaply as possible" by remaining in an RV on their Coyote Pass land while Robyn was claimed to be "wearing $400 flip flops" during one scene.
"I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all," Gwendlyn shared while recapping a season 17 episode.
"But also, Janelle and Meri are kind of similar to my mom and that they're not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he's been spending all of their money on whatever."
Gwendlyn said there may be another silver lining for Janelle and Meri, claiming the duo will "probably be a lot better off now that they're no longer with him, and they're no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately."
As for whether the building on Coyote Pass has continued for Janelle, Gwendlyn confirmed that she has not broken ground on the new land, stating "we still have no property out there."
Gwendlyn speculated that it's because Janelle and Kody are separated, and therefore it may no longer be a priority for them.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Gwendlyn for comment after insiders told us that Kody's exes Christine, Meri, and Janelle have been giving him the cold shoulder.
Christine has moved on romantically with new boyfriend David Wooley, often spending time with her kids after leaving behind her life in Flagstaff to move to Salt Lake City, Utah.
"Kody wants everyone to get along and treat him like the head of household as they used to do," spilled an insider. Meanwhile, "Robyn is mad at them for taking off, leaving her to deal with Kody and his moods all by herself."