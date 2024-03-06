'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Was 'Estranged' From Father Kody Before Shocking Death, Mom Janelle Told Police
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown informed police that Garrison had been "estranged" from his father, Kody after their 25-year-old son tragically died Tuesday from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Garrison is one of six children shared between the exes who separated in Dec. 2022.
He was often featured on Sister Wives which introduced TLC viewers to the Brown family, including Kody, his four wives, and their 18 children.
Flagstaff police said it appeared he died by suicide on March 5. Officers responding to a report of a death at the home first spoke with Garrison's younger brother, Gabe, who found him before calling 911.
Gabe indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse, per the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
As we reported, Janelle told officers she and Garrison had exchanged texts with her the night before his death, also commenting that she wished to have noticed the signs and gotten him "help in the past."
He also messaged people they worked with, saying, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."
After speaking with Janelle, the cops stated that Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment that Garrison shared with roommates. "However, another family member went to assist, and Gabe returned a while later on his own," according to the police report.
The estrangement between Kody and his children shared with Janelle was addressed during season 18 of the reality show.
"We've reached out and tried to be open and neglected and overlooked for offenses that were believed to have happened but they never did," Garrison said in one episode.
Kody, however, gave his own take on the situation in a confessional interview after tension over his strict COVID-19 protocols. "I have reached out only to get rejection. They're not being fair," he explained, noting they would always love each other.
In a message to his sons Gabriel and Garrison shared during a One on One special last season, Kody said, "Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I'd manage it differently and I'm sorry."
Garrison was born in April 1998. He served in the National Guard a few years back and recently started pursuing a job in the nursing field.
Kody and Janelle said news of Garrison's tragic death "takes our breath away," noting he was a "bright spot" in their lives. "We appreciate all the love and support from all those who have given it," they added.
TLC also released a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time," it read.