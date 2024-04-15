Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton 'Escorted' Off VIP Stage At Coachella Party To Make Way For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Report

paris hilton taylor travis
Source: Instagram/@parishilton/MEGA

Paris Hilton was ushered off a VIP platform to make way for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a Coachella afterparty over the weekend.

By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Paris Hilton, the "Queen of Coachella," was "escorted off" a VIP platform at a star-studded festival afterparty over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hotel heiress, 43, was moved from a stage at the Neon Carnival by security to make room for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Saturday.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, danced the night away with some friends during Anderson Paak's set at the invite-only afterparty when they were ushered off the platform along with more than a dozen others to make way for the A-list couple.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told The Sun that before all the commotion, Hilton had been dancing with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Richards and Sanchez had left the stage by 2 AM when Hilton and her crew were "seen clambering down the stairs and into a dark VIP bar area as more than five security guards started prepping the tables and getting themselves into position."

"They didn't seem to mind and it seemed as though they were fully aware their time was limited as someone else was arriving," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton neon carnival
Source: MEGA

Hilton is a regular at the Neon Carnival, an invite-only Coachella afterparty.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce then "walked onto the platform alone and sat down before being shielded by security" as Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy began his DJ set at the afterparty, the source added.

Swift soon joined Kelce, "but it took a while for anyone in the crowd to clock on she was in the VIP section," according to the eyewitness.

The singer and NFL star were "drinking, laughing and kissing" as Swift sipped a drink alongside New York rapper Ice Spice and some members of Swift's team.

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce reality show
Source: MEGA

Kelce and Swift were "drinking, laughing and kissing" at the star-studded afterparty.

Article continues below advertisement

The mega-star tried to maintain a low profile at the event, but people in the crowd quickly began noticing she was on the platform, and Kennedy fueled the excitement by playing one of her hit songs.

Hilton is a regular at the annual afterparty, which thousands of people attended this year, including several VPR cast members, Jeff Bezos and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The heiress and entrepreneur announced the birth of her second child with Reum in November, as RadarOnline.com reported.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton announces daughters bith
Source: MEGA

Hilton announced the birth of her daughter with husband Carter Reum in November.

Article continues below advertisement

A slew of celebs attended Coachella this year, like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Jaden Smith.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.