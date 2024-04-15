Paris Hilton 'Escorted' Off VIP Stage At Coachella Party To Make Way For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Report
Paris Hilton, the "Queen of Coachella," was "escorted off" a VIP platform at a star-studded festival afterparty over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The hotel heiress, 43, was moved from a stage at the Neon Carnival by security to make room for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Saturday.
Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, danced the night away with some friends during Anderson Paak's set at the invite-only afterparty when they were ushered off the platform along with more than a dozen others to make way for the A-list couple.
A source told The Sun that before all the commotion, Hilton had been dancing with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.
Richards and Sanchez had left the stage by 2 AM when Hilton and her crew were "seen clambering down the stairs and into a dark VIP bar area as more than five security guards started prepping the tables and getting themselves into position."
"They didn't seem to mind and it seemed as though they were fully aware their time was limited as someone else was arriving," the insider said.
Kelce then "walked onto the platform alone and sat down before being shielded by security" as Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy began his DJ set at the afterparty, the source added.
Swift soon joined Kelce, "but it took a while for anyone in the crowd to clock on she was in the VIP section," according to the eyewitness.
The singer and NFL star were "drinking, laughing and kissing" as Swift sipped a drink alongside New York rapper Ice Spice and some members of Swift's team.
The mega-star tried to maintain a low profile at the event, but people in the crowd quickly began noticing she was on the platform, and Kennedy fueled the excitement by playing one of her hit songs.
Hilton is a regular at the annual afterparty, which thousands of people attended this year, including several VPR cast members, Jeff Bezos and Leonardo DiCaprio.
The heiress and entrepreneur announced the birth of her second child with Reum in November, as RadarOnline.com reported.
A slew of celebs attended Coachella this year, like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Jaden Smith.