Paris Hilton 'Escorted' Off VIP Stage At Coachella Party To Make Way For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Report

Paris Hilton, the "Queen of Coachella," was "escorted off" a VIP platform at a star-studded festival afterparty over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hotel heiress, 43, was moved from a stage at the Neon Carnival by security to make room for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Saturday.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, danced the night away with some friends during Anderson Paak's set at the invite-only afterparty when they were ushered off the platform along with more than a dozen others to make way for the A-list couple.