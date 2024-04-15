'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Breaks Down as Judge Sentences Her to 18 Months in Prison

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month for the 2021 accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , who was killed on set.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed , the armorer of Alec Baldwin 's western flick Rust, sobbed as she was sentenced to the maximum 18 months behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"A conditional discharge is not appropriate. The second option — leaving you in the detention center — is giving you a pass you do not deserve … you alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon . But for you, a husband would have his wife and a little boy would have his mother," New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told the 26-year-old.

Gutierrez-Reed was overcome with emotion throughout her sentencing hearing on Monday.

Hutchins' mother sobbed as she told the Rust armorer, "The day of her death ruined my entire life. It’s heart-wrenching to see her child grow without his mother."

A video message from Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey , was played. Solovey addressed Gutierrez-Reed in Ukrainian and subtitles translated her statement.

Before Judge Sommer handed down the maximum sentence, victim impact statements were given.

"On the night [husband] Matt [called to say she died] I was screaming and kept pleading with him. Time does not heal. It is two and a half years past and it gets worse and worse," Solovey added.

One of Hutchins' closest friends, Emilia Mendieta, also gave a statement.

"The last four words she ever said to me [were] ‘I believe in you.’ Those four words will forever echo in my soul," Mendieta told the court.