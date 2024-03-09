'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Finding Jail Difficult After Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin's Western film Rust in 2021, is having a hard time in jail as she awaits sentencing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jason Bowles, a lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, told TMZ that her devastated family is already setting up a time to visit the New Mexico detention center where she is currently being held. He plans to appeal her conviction and is seeking to overturn the verdict and judgment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the jury reached a verdict on Wednesday following two weeks of testimony and less than three hours of deliberation. Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted of a separate charge of evidence tampering.
Gutierrez-Reed was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility and now faces up to 18 months in prison. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.
The 26-year-old served as head armorer on the Rust set where Alec Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, accidentally fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
While prosecutors argued that Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for bringing live rounds to set and failed to ensure they were "rattle-tested" with dummy rounds, her defense team blamed producers for rushing and overworking her and creating an unsafe working environment.
Gutierrez-Reed was the first to stand trial in connection with the incident. Baldwin, who was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in January after his initial charges were dismissed last year, is set to go to trial in July.
Baldwin was initially charged in January 2023, but the charges were dropped after the actor's defense team raised questions about whether or not the prop gun he was holding was functioning properly.
Baldwin was said to be "nervous" after Gutierrez-Reed's conviction, OK! noted. The embattled star is reportedly "considering putting together a list of famous people" to testify in his defense at his manslaughter trial in July.
