'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Finding Jail Difficult After Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction

Gutierrez-Reed was the first to stand trial in connection with the incident. Baldwin, who was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in January after his initial charges were dismissed last year, is set to go to trial in July.

Baldwin was initially charged in January 2023, but the charges were dropped after the actor's defense team raised questions about whether or not the prop gun he was holding was functioning properly.

Baldwin was said to be "nervous" after Gutierrez-Reed's conviction, OK! noted. The embattled star is reportedly "considering putting together a list of famous people" to testify in his defense at his manslaughter trial in July.