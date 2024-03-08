Alec Baldwin Plans to Call 'Hollywood Pals' to Testify During 'Rust' Trial After Film's Armorer Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter: Source

Embattled actor Alec Baldwin is reportedly looking to have his Hollywood friends testify in his defense when he is tried for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday, sources close to Baldwin revealed that the actor and producer was “considering putting together a list of famous people” who would testify in his defense at his manslaughter trial in July.