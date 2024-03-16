'Rust' Shooting: Alec Baldwin Was Reportedly Offered Lenient Plea Deal Before Prosecutors Withdrew It

Alec Baldwin was reportedly offered a lenient plea deal for his role in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, but prosecutors withdrew the offer before he decided whether or not to accept the terms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to new court documents released on Friday and obtained by Variety, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey offered the actor "a plea deal identical to the petty misdemeanor deal accepted by Dave Halls," Rust's first assistant director who received six months of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service, and a firearm safety class but avoided any prison time after pleading to negligent handling of a deadly weapon.