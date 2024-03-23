Alec Baldwin 'Terrified' to Go to Trial After 'Rust' Armorer's Conviction: Report
Embattled actor Alec Baldwin is reportedly on a rampage ever since the Rust head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted on involuntary manslaughter charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report claimed the Western flick star, 65, is convinced he'll suffer the same fate for his role in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death in the fatal accidental shooting on set.
"Now that prosecutors nailed Hannah, Alec is terrified and lashing out at everyone around him!" an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "His poor wife and family are taking the brunt of it."
Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months behind bars after being convicted on March 6. She's being held at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility while she awaits her sentencing on April 15. Baldwin also faces up to 18 months behind bars if convicted.
Since convicting Gutierrez-Reed in the tragic death of 42-year-old Hutchins, lawmen have been laying the groundwork for Baldwin's July trial.
Baldwin was a co-producer of the Western film — and was holding the pistol when it fired a live round that killed the cinematographer in October 2021.
While Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger, "he can see where the prosecutors are going by putting a great deal of the responsibility of Halyna's death on his shoulders as a producer," explained the source.
"The pressure is building and he's dealing with it by blaming everybody else for his predicament."
But the 65-year-old actor has no place to hide, insiders said.
"Alec Baldwin's conduct and his lack of gun safety is something he's going to have to answer for," prosecutor Kari Morrissey told jurors in her closing arguments against Gutierrez-Reed. "Not with you — and not today. That'll be with another jury, on another day."
Sources claim the 30 Rock star is feeling increasingly cornered after Gutierrez-Reed's conviction and the pressure has him self-destructively exploding at everyone, including his wife, Hilaria, 40, and their seven children.
"He's justifiably concerned," a source explained. 'But if he continues to drive away his closest supporters, he won't have anyone to visit him when the cell door finally slams behind him!"
As this outlet reported, Baldwin was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in January after his initial charges were dropped. The Boss Baby star was initially charged in January 2023.
Those charges were later dropped, but prosecutors warned he could still face new charges as they pursued further independent forensic testing of the prop gun.