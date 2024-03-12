'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Son Garrison Laid to Rest Days After Tragic Death: 'Wish I Was Able to Give You a Hug'

Flagstaff Police Department told us last week that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on Tuesday as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was only 25.

His brother Gabe was the one to have found him that fateful day, according to the police report.

Janelle told officers that Garrison "just stopped texting" her the night prior while revealing that he had also sent a random text to a group of people they work with, reading, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

Since news of his sudden passing, loved ones have paid tribute to the incredible person he was.

"I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had," his cousin wrote.

Garrison would have turned 26 in just a few weeks on April 10.