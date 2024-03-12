'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Son Garrison Laid to Rest Days After Tragic Death: 'Wish I Was Able to Give You a Hug'
The Brown family gathered to pay their respects at a service held for Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's son Garrison just four days after his tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye," his heartbroken cousin Emma wrote in a tribute on Saturday.
Flagstaff Police Department told us last week that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on Tuesday as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was only 25.
His brother Gabe was the one to have found him that fateful day, according to the police report.
Janelle told officers that Garrison "just stopped texting" her the night prior while revealing that he had also sent a random text to a group of people they work with, reading, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."
Since news of his sudden passing, loved ones have paid tribute to the incredible person he was.
"I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had," his cousin wrote.
Garrison would have turned 26 in just a few weeks on April 10.
Emma stated that she would forever cherish the special times they shared. "We planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one," she continued.
The cousin said she would always miss Garrison's "goofy dad jokes," their movie meetups, self-care nights, and how he always let her put "messy face masks all over our faces."
"You always made sure that I ate, and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god, I hope he's giving you peace."
Garrison was one of Kody's 18 children shared with his four spouses: Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn. Kody and Robyn are still together, while the others have split.
Several of his siblings have posted their own messages recalling their favorite memories as they cope with the unimaginable loss of their loved one.
Among those who shared their condolences was the Nevada National Guard.
Garrison had joined in 2015 and was remembered as a "keen listener" and someone who loved "being in the military."
"He grew up on camera, so we knew a little bit about who he was from the show, even before he joined," said Master Sgt. Christopher LaDuca, who served as his readiness non-commissioned officer when he enlisted. "We always kept that part (the TV show) separate."
"His family used to come to events, and we got a chance to know many of them through the years," LaDuca continued. "He never talked down to people or played the macho game. He spent most of his time just doing what was right."