Too Soon? 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown to Reunite With Ex Kody to Film 'Aftermath' of Son Garrison's Tragic Death for Season 19: Report

Sgt. J.L. Rintala from the Flagstaff Police Department told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday that "Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

There was no indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are still investigating.

Garrison is Janelle and Kody Brown's son and one of their six children. Fans were introduced to him on the hit TLC series and watched him grow up alongside his siblings. The 25-year-old was one of Kody's 18 children shared with his four wives.

Kody now is just with one wife, Robyn, following the end of his relationships with Janelle, Meri, and Christine.