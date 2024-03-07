Too Soon? 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown to Reunite With Ex Kody to Film 'Aftermath' of Son Garrison's Tragic Death for Season 19: Report
The aftermath of Garrison Brown's tragic death will be shown during season 19 of Sister Wives, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"As sad as it is, his unexpected death came during the timeline of filming," a show insider shared in the wake of his apparent suicide on March 5, according to a new report. "The family is normally always filming — whether it's actual cameras or on their phones."
Sgt. J.L. Rintala from the Flagstaff Police Department told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday that "Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
There was no indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are still investigating.
Garrison is Janelle and Kody Brown's son and one of their six children. Fans were introduced to him on the hit TLC series and watched him grow up alongside his siblings. The 25-year-old was one of Kody's 18 children shared with his four wives.
Kody now is just with one wife, Robyn, following the end of his relationships with Janelle, Meri, and Christine.
Garrison's tarnished relationship with Kody was documented last season, and Janelle had shared that he had been estranged from his father in a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
A show insider told The Sun, "TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him." The source continued: "I can't imagine any of this won't be filmed. I just don't know how far this will go and how deep the family will get."
Prior to his death, Garrison had been "struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse," according to his sibling Gabe who found him. Gabe told officers that he believed Garrison had been improving since he started a new job at a local medical center.
The Browns are now taking time to process and mourn Garrison's unexpected passing.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," Janelle and Kody shared in a joint statement.
Funeral plans and arrangements are still in the works, per the report.
Another insider close to the family said the Browns "don't lay people to rest quietly. It's always a big beautiful celebration nine times out of 10."
"There will definitely be something," the family source shared. "I just really hope they all come together."