'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals It's Been 'Hard' After Son Garrison's Tragic Death, Addresses 'Snarky' Comments About Family

Janelle said that she was "honored" to have received an influx of sentimental messages. "So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Alongside a slideshow of photos, the TLC personality detailed how Garrison was honored by loved ones and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony.

"He would have loved it," she wrote. "Many [of] you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us."