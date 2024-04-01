'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals It's Been 'Hard' After Son Garrison's Tragic Death, Addresses 'Snarky' Comments About Family
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown opened up about the grief she has felt in the wake of Robert Garrison Brown's tragic death, revealing the sadness comes in waves.
"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again," wrote the heartbroken mom of six, whose late son Garrison was shared with ex Kody Brown. They separated in Dec. 2022. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks."
Janelle said that she was "honored" to have received an influx of sentimental messages. "So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Alongside a slideshow of photos, the TLC personality detailed how Garrison was honored by loved ones and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony.
"He would have loved it," she wrote. "Many [of] you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Janelle and Kody's son Hunter was seen with his mom while they paid their respects.
Kody was seated in the front row next to his wife Robyn Brown and to the right of his ex Christine Brown and her new husband, David Woolley.
Kody's ex Meri Brown was also there, as well as several of Kody's 18 children and their partners.
Garrison signed up for the National Guard in Nov. 2015. Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family gathered at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the ceremony during which Janelle was presented with a burial flag in his honor.
The sudden passing of Garrison has been an unimaginably tough loss for the Browns and for viewers who watched him grow up on the hit reality series Sister Wives.
Police in Flagstaff, Arizona, told us that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on March 5 as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In the police report, Janelle informed authorities that she and Garrison had been texting the night prior, also revealing that Garrison had still been "estranged" from his father.
Officers that responded to a report of a death first spoke with Garrison's younger brother Gabe, who found his sibling before dialing 911.
His loved ones have mourned Garrison, stating he will forever be missed.
Over the weekend, Janelle reunited with family in North Carolina to celebrate Easter. "I have been even more grateful for my faith this year," she wrote. "The remembrance of the Savior and His gift of eternal life. We opted for the NC beach today."