PHOTOS: Heartbroken Janelle, Kody Brown and Family Pay Respects at Las Vegas Memorial Service Honoring Late Son Garrison After Death at 25

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family gathered in Nevada to honor Garrison's memory.

Mar. 27 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and several other members of the family gathered to pay their respects to Garrison at a memorial service put together by the Nevada National Guard in the wake of his death at 25, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Heart-rending photos showed Janelle with her right hand held over a burial flag following a folding ceremony held in Las Vegas to honor his service.

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and loved ones reunited at the Clark County Armory for the event following his tragic passing in Arizona.

The Flagstaff Police Department told us that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on March 5 as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, Janelle revealed her son had stopped texting her just after 8:39 PM the night before.

Janelle Brown shared an emotional last family photo with late son Garrison.

Hunter, one of her sons shared with her ex Kody, was seated alongside his mother and comforting her at the memorial attended by many of the Brown children.

Kody was seated in the front row next to his wife Robyn Brown and to the right of his ex Christine Brown and her new husband, David Woolley. Kody's ex Meri Brown was also there. Logan Brown and his wife Michelle Petty, Gabe Brown, Leon Brown, and partner Audrey Kriss were seated nearby.

Other members of the family that were present included Gwendlyn Brown and her wife Beatriz Queiroz; Paedon Brown; Ysabel Brown; Savannah Brown and Truely Brown, plus Aspyn Brown and her husband Mitch Thompson; Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony Padron.

Kody now is just with one wife, Robyn, following the end of his relationships with Janelle, Meri, and Christine.

"As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country," read a tribute shared in his honor. "He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others."

"Brown's friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others," the statement continued. "His passing has left a void in their hearts. His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion."

Heart-rending photos showed Janelle with her right hand held over a burial flag following a folding ceremony to honor his service.

Reports have surfaced claiming the Brown family was filming when news broke of Garrison's death and insiders said the show will document the aftermath of his passing as they process grief and honor his memory.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in March that $13k in donations poured into the High Country Humane animal shelter in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the beloved TLC personality adopted three cats over the past two years.

