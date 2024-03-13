'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Legacy: Five-Figures in Donations Raised for Animal Shelter After His Tragic Death
Donations are pouring in for Garrison Brown in the wake of his tragic death.
A rep for the High Country Humane animal shelter in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the beloved Sister Wives star adopted three cats over the past two years, told RadarOnline.com that $13k has been received in his honor.
High Country Humane will be sponsoring all cat adoptions in Garrison's name for the entire month of March as they strive to get animals set up in loving homes.
"With your generosity we will be able to feed and care for the over 150 homeless animals we currently have at the shelter. Thank you to those who have donated. We are so grateful for your generosity, and for creating a wave of positivity out of sadness and tragedy," they shared in a statement.
With the donations coming in, HCH will also be naming their Cat Adoption Room in his name, in the name of the kitties he adopted from there.
Ms. Buttons, whom he lovingly held in his final Instagram post, was adopted in mid-February, RadarOnline.com has learned. The cats are able to live with family going forward.
Liz, their executive director, told us she contacted his mother, Janelle, to let her know their plans to honor Garrison.
"I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison's name," Janelle captioned two photos of Garrison with his cats on Instagram on Tuesday. "Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."
Garrison, one of Janelle and Kody Brown's six children, was tragically found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, residence on March 5 and was laid to rest days later. He was only 25.
Kody is a father to 18 kids shared with his four wives, Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn. He is still with Robyn, but his relationship with his other three spouses has ended.
In a new video shared, Mykelti — one of Kody's kids shared with Christine — said that Garrison would have been "happy" to know his loved ones reunited and she is finding solace in knowing he is no longer in pain.
"We do have some more things for him, in honor of him, coming up this next month and some more in the next couple of months," she shared. "There's a Brown family reunion in Wyoming. And a lot of my family, most of them, are going to honor him."
Janelle recently shared her own never-before-seen family photo along with a heartfelt message.
"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."