'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Legacy: Five-Figures in Donations Raised for Animal Shelter After His Tragic Death

A rep for the High Country Humane animal shelter in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the beloved Sister Wives star adopted three cats over the past two years, told RadarOnline.com that $13k has been received in his honor.

Donations are pouring in for Garrison Brown in the wake of his tragic death.

High Country Humane will be sponsoring all cat adoptions in Garrison's name for the entire month of March as they strive to get animals set up in loving homes.

"With your generosity we will be able to feed and care for the over 150 homeless animals we currently have at the shelter. Thank you to those who have donated. We are so grateful for your generosity, and for creating a wave of positivity out of sadness and tragedy," they shared in a statement.

With the donations coming in, HCH will also be naming their Cat Adoption Room in his name, in the name of the kitties he adopted from there.

Ms. Buttons, whom he lovingly held in his final Instagram post, was adopted in mid-February, RadarOnline.com has learned. The cats are able to live with family going forward.