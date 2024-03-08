'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares Last Family Photo Taken Before Son Garrison's Tragic Death

According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gabe indicted that his mom spoke with his brother the night before and he went to his house to check on him. He also noted that his older brother was struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse.

The police report further revealed that officers spoke to the three roommates who resided at the home with Garrison, whose room was on the second floor.

The first roommate was "shaken up" as he recalled the events to an officer. The roommate said he was on his way to class when "he heard Gabriel crying so he came out to see what was happening."