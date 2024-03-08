'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares Last Family Photo Taken Before Son Garrison's Tragic Death
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared the last family photo taken before her son Garrison's unexpected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Garrison, 25, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.
In the wake of Garrison's death, the grieving mother is reflecting on happier times with her family. On Instagram, Janelle shared a photo with her six kids and grandkids.
"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this," Janelle wrote in the heartfelt caption. "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
Janelle shares six children, including Garrison, with ex-husband Kody Brown. Garrison and his siblings grew up on the TLC reality show, which showcased Janelle and Kody's polygamous relationship and the challenges of raising multiple families.
As this outlet reported, Janelle told police that the 25-year-old had been "estranged" from his father at the time of his death.
Janelle told authorities that she texted with Garrison the night before his death and said she wished she had recognized signs and gotten him "help in the past."
Flagstaff police said Garrison appeared to died by suicide on March 5. Officers responded to a report of death at his home and spoke to his younger brother, Gabe, who discovered his body before calling 911.
According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gabe indicted that his mom spoke with his brother the night before and he went to his house to check on him. He also noted that his older brother was struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse.
The police report further revealed that officers spoke to the three roommates who resided at the home with Garrison, whose room was on the second floor.
The first roommate was "shaken up" as he recalled the events to an officer. The roommate said he was on his way to class when "he heard Gabriel crying so he came out to see what was happening."
The first roommate told officers he heard a "loud pop" but couldn't recall when and did not think anything of it until learning the tragic news.
"He informed me that it did not sound like a gunshot, it sounded as if someone dropped something. He advised me that they have three cats and a dog," the report stated.
The roommate said Garrison, who was his landlord, "appeared fine" the night before his death.
As OKMagazine.com reported, Janelle's Sister Wives co-star Christine Brown posted an emotional tribute to Garrison, who she called a "wonderful caring" son.
"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine captioned the post. "We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."