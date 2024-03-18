Garrison Brown's Close Friend Calls for 'Sister Wives' to Be Canceled After 25-Year-Old's Tragic Death Devastates Family
A close friend of Robert Garrison Brown called for the cancellation of Sister Wives in the wake of the 25-year-old's tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned as reports claim the upcoming season will capture how the family copes with the devastating loss of their loved one.
Bryson Cook, his pal, mourned the passing of Garrison following news of his apparent suicide, taking to Instagram with a statement alongside a montage of photos of them in happier times.
"You told me you'd always be there for me," Cook wrote. "You said you'd speak at my future wedding and that you'd want us all to live next to each other once we settled down. I remember the days where you would be the one convincing me to stay for all three hours of church."
In his caption, he added the hashtag #cancelsisterwives, leading other fans to speak out.
"Enough is enough. It's time to cancel this show. I pray to God they don't go right back to 'the way it was' and don't take the time to honor this wonderful young man's legacy," one wrote.
"I completely agree with you that the show should be canceled," a second fan echoed, stating the TLC network "should not be allowed to profit off their son's tragic death."
"I'm so sorry you are in pain from the loss of your friend. #cancelsisterwives," a third resounded.
Flagstaff Police Department previously told RadarOnline.com that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on March 5 as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and that his brother Gabe was the one to have found him in the apartment shared with his roommates.
Garrison is one of Kody and Janelle Brown's six children together. Kody is a father to 18.
Viewers were introduced to the polygamous family including Kody, his four wives, Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn when the show premiered back in 2010. Three of his four relationships have since ended while Kody and Robyn remain together.
The Browns were claimed to have been taping new episodes when Garrison took his own life, a source told The Sun, claiming the reality series will document the aftermath of tragedy. "As sad as it is, [Garrison's] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming."
RadarOnline.com reached out to TLC to see if they were going to continue the show or had plans to honor Garrison, but did not hear back.
According to the police report obtained by this outlet, Garrison had been "struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse" prior to his death, Gabe told authorities. It was noted that Gabe believed Garrison was improving since he had started a new job at a local medical center.
Madison, who is one of Kody and Janelle's kids, shared her own video today and tearfully stressed the importance of mental health while revealing that her late brother had spoken to her about social media and not feeling like he was as far along as other people around his age.
"It wasn't bullying. It wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face," she said, adding that most people only post their "highlight reels" which can be misleading.
As we previously reported, a small private funeral for Garrison was held in Flagstaff, Arizona, four days after his sudden death where family and loved ones laid him to rest.