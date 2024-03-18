Garrison Brown's Close Friend Calls for 'Sister Wives' to Be Canceled After 25-Year-Old's Tragic Death Devastates Family

Bryson Cook , his pal, mourned the passing of Garrison following news of his apparent suicide, taking to Instagram with a statement alongside a montage of photos of them in happier times.

A close friend of Robert Garrison Brown called for the cancellation of Sister Wives in the wake of the 25-year-old's tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned as reports claim the upcoming season will capture how the family copes with the devastating loss of their loved one.

"You told me you'd always be there for me," Cook wrote. "You said you'd speak at my future wedding and that you'd want us all to live next to each other once we settled down. I remember the days where you would be the one convincing me to stay for all three hours of church."

In his caption, he added the hashtag #cancelsisterwives, leading other fans to speak out.

"Enough is enough. It's time to cancel this show. I pray to God they don't go right back to 'the way it was' and don't take the time to honor this wonderful young man's legacy," one wrote.