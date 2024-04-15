Your tip
'I Was Fired': Robyn Dixon Admits Bravo Axed Her From 'Real Housewives of Potomac' After 8 Seasons

Source: MEGA

Robyn got honest about what went down.

Apr. 15 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being fired from the Bravo show and was honest about what happened — unlike many other housewives who get cut.

For weeks, rumors started to swirl about Robyn being axed from the cast around the time Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her departure from the show.

Source: BRAVO

Robyn didn't sugar coat it.

Earlier this year, The Jasmine Brand broke the story that producers decided to let her go but Robyn had yet to comment on the claim.

On the recent episode of her podcast Reasonably Shady, Robyn addressed the elephant in the room.

Source: BRAVO

The cast at the reunion.

She said, “Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

Robyn added, "I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show.”

Source: BRAVO

The cast at the recent reunion.

Robyn was one of the original cast members when the show premiered in 2016. The other cast members included Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost.

The cast last season included Gizelle, Ashley, Karen — and Candiace, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim.

Source: MEGA

Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she was leaving the show earlier this year.

On the podcast, Robyn added, "Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."

"I really want to say I love you," Robyn told her podcast co-host Gizelle. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn't imagine doing what we did with anyone else."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Robyn and Gizelle are involved in an ugly trademark battle with rapper Eminem.

