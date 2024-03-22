EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger's Trail Of Destruction Following DUI Car Crash

RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive photographs of the concrete median that sent Karen Huger’s speeding Maserati careening out of control before smashing into a tree 50 feet away.

The photographs were obtained from a raging resident who claimed the March 19 crash could’ve been “catastrophic” because the median protects a heavily traveled pedestrian crossing used by children, parents with strollers, and cyclists.

“She lost control of the car before the pedestrian crossing, hit the traffic island, and then hit the tree,” the 51-year-old resident of the affluent Potomac, Maryland neighborhood exclusively told RadarOnline.com.